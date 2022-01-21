Report: Google is developing an AR headset





Google is reportedly working on an augmented reality headset. This technology, codenamed Project Iris, may ship as early as 2024.

Similar to those being developed by Meta and Apple, Google devices use outward-facing cameras to fuse computer graphics with real-world video feeds to create mixed reality experiences that are currently lacking in AR glasses. increase.

As reported by The Verge, the early Project Iris prototypes clearly look like a pair of battery-powered ski goggles and use a custom Google processor running on Android. However, senior software engineer job listings suggest that the company is developing its own AR operating system.

Google’s augmented reality OS team, led by recently hired Mark Lucovsky, is joining new members to help “develop next-generation technologies that will change the way billions of users connect, explore, and interact with information.” looking for. , Provides few clues about next-generation operating systems. Google did not immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment.

Google entered the smart glasses space with Google Glass in 2013, but the consumer version of Glass has declined and is now an enterprise product. New competition between Meta and Apple has brought Google back into the market.

In October, the company formerly known as Facebook changed its brand name to reflect the latest priorities. It is to build a world of virtual reality called “Metaverse”. And one of the technologies that Meta is working on to bring the world of science fiction to life is a VR headset called Project Cambria, which is expected next year.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on at least two AR ventures. According to MacRumors, one is an augmented reality headset that will be released in late 2022 or 2023, followed by a pair of AR glasses.

