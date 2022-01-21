Senate panel advances legislation to prevent tech giants from supporting their products





A Senate committee submitted a bill on Thursday aimed at preventing the largest technology platforms from favoring their products. This is a proposal that divides the industry significantly.

Favorable reporting of the bill by the Senate Judiciary Committee is a major step towards advancing antitrust amendments, but as another item for President Biden, time remains a major obstacle. Democratic disaster predictions do not guarantee medium-term failure. Biden’s first year on border policy, Billsack, accuses China of breaking its promises in trade transactions during the Trump era.

Also, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act was approved by a difference of 16-6, but many supporters have expressed reservations about the current composition, and the bill could change significantly before reaching the Senate seats. There is sex.

Senator Amy Crobcher said she hasn’t significantly updated antitrust laws since the birth of the Internet. One of the bills is co-sponsoring with Senator Chuck Grassley, a member of the judicial rankings. Senator Charles Ernest Grassley is pushing for a bill to prevent tech giants from supporting their products. She advertised funding in the bill and voted against MORE (R-Iowa). For the time being, I’m going to challenge monopoly in the way I think it’s wise.

The law blocks the dominant online companies defined by user base and revenue, at least as Amazon, Apple, Meta and Google prioritize their products and discriminate against rival products on the platform. increase.

In reality, it may appear that Amazon is unable to place its product at the top of the results, or Google is prohibited from highlighting its services in searches.

Critics of major tech companies have long believed that such self-priority would eliminate competitors and ultimately reduce the quality of options available to consumers.

The bill, whose version was passed by the House Judiciary Committee during a marathon session last summer, faces a difficult path to passage.

The Judiciary Committee’s markup on Thursday was shorter than expected, and several senators withdrew the amendment with a warning that they wanted an opportunity to address the bill’s issues before the floor vote.

Senator Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) The Roland Tillis Senate panel advances a bill that prevents tech giants from supporting their products, and they are back and ultimately opposed to the law.

Senator Ted Cruzlafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Senate’s committee did not tackle the unfounded evidence of anti-conservative prejudice advancing a bill that would prevent tech giants from supporting their products. Proposed a proposal to introduce legislatively limited private action rights, but chose not to bring them into the vote. Unlike Tyris, he voted to move forward.

I’m ready to vote to move this bill towards the floor, but whether this bill gets my support on the floor is how we work together to incorporate these amendments. It depends on what you do.

The bill was particularly lacking in support from the Klobuchars Republican counterpart, Senator Mike Leigh Michael (Mike) Shamway Lee Senato, a ranking member of the Antimonopoly Subcommittee. Is an anti-American MORE (Utah) that establishes the four companies it aims to achieve by creating incentives to stop trading with third parties with unintended consequences that could harm innovation. He said it could cause him to do so.

Lee and other senators who oppose the bill argued that the process was rushed without the entire committee hearing the proposals that groups in the tech industry had expressed concerns about.

Senator Dick Durbin Manchin, Collins led talks on a review of election law, and Swalwell, who protects election authorities, accused Republicans in the House of Representatives. The entire committee rejected these concerns early in the hearing on Thursday.

“Members had the opportunity to consider and discuss the bill,” he said, pointing out more than 100 amendments.

The Antimonopoly Act Subcommittee also held a series of hearings over the last year on market power and potential solutions, and the proposal came after a 16-month investigation in the House of Representatives, Klobuchar said.

If you didn’t know it was happening, you would have to hold your head in the sand, Klobuchar replied Lee. And if you haven’t read those reports, the person in charge. [Ken] back [R-Colo.], Your friend has been working for a long time, I suggest you do so. They are very anxious.

Some Democrats also hesitated to propose, even though they voted in favor of advancing the proposal.

Prolonged opposition from California delegations could threaten the future of the bill. Senator Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel Feinstein advances a bill to prevent high-tech giants from supporting their products Alex PadillaAlex Padilla Senate panel prevents high-tech giants from supporting their products Why California Needs Latin Supreme Court Justice to Advance Bill Live Watch: Schumar Holds Press Conference by Senate Democrats Last year’s House, Judiciary Commission Votes for Numerous Antitrust Bills Did.

Both lawmakers said they were concerned that the bill was primarily targeted at certain companies headquartered in California. Padilla arbitrarily called the definition of the platform in question and expressed concern that the bill could adversely affect privacy and cybersecurity.

Feinstein also suggested at a hearing that federal agencies were said to be concerned about the bill. Klobuchar put pressure on Feinstein for the assessment, calling it a bold statement.

Klobuchar doesn’t like it at all because he doesn’t think it’s true.

Senator Patrick Leehee Patrick Joseph Leehee advances a bill that prevents tech giants from supporting their products) Potential for small businesses that rely on key platforms for exposure He raised concerns about the impact and said he hopes it will be addressed before Id feels comfortable supporting the bill on the floor.

Senator Chis Coons (D-Del.), President Biden’s main ally, is concerned about privacy and data security, global competitiveness, and services that are widely popular with consumers, but the bill’s We will work with our sponsors to address these open questions as the law advances.

Beyond the opposition of lawmakers, legislation also faces a window of narrow opportunities. Despite the devoted support from the Republicans, antitrust reforms that expect limited things can be at a loss, as Democrats can lose a majority in both houses of the Diet.

The self-priority bill has elicited intense lobbying from big tech companies, especially Apple and Google.

Apple sent a letter to lawmakers earlier this week, warning that the proposal would pose a security risk to consumers. Cruz said in a phone call before the markup that Apple CEO Tim Cook had expressed the same concern to him. Google issued a similar accusation in a blog post against the bill, arguing that it would reduce security and undermine the features consumers use to get the best search results.

The technology industry group, backed by large corporations, has also launched a campaign against the bill. For example, the Chamber of Progress, backed by Amazon, Apple, Google, and Meta, has accused companies of forcing companies to discontinue popular features such as Amazon having to terminate Prime subscription services.

Senators who supported the bill argued against the accusations.

This bill is not intended to dissolve Big Tech or destroy the products or services that Big Tech offers. According to Grasley, the goal is to prevent competition-hindering behavior.

But it also gathered a broad coalition of smaller, relatively high-tech companies that are backing.

Forty companies, including Yelp, Sonos and Basecamp, have released an open letter stating that self-reference has allowed dominant platforms to establish their position as gatekeepers in the market and undermine competition, consumers and innovation. I am.

Katie McInnis of DuckDuckGo, senior public policy manager for alternative search engines and signer of the public letter, told The Hill that Google’s default position on Chrome web browsers and Android phones makes competition very difficult.

If companies can compete with Google on the idea, consumers can benefit from even more innovative products and services, she said.

Two fixes were successfully added during Thursday’s markup. The manager’s amendment provided by Klobuchar and Grassley could extend the scope of the bill and cover Chinese-owned social media companies TikTok and Tencent. The proposed amendment also sought to address some of the underlying security concerns raised by Senators.

Senator John Cornyn Advances Bill to Prevent High-Tech Giants from Supporting Their Products Senator Introduces Bill to Protect Ukrainian Citizens Foreign Hostility Transfers to persons were also approved by the Commission only after the scope of the proposal was narrowed by secondary amendments from Klobshire and Glasley, specifically targeting data transfers only to the Chinese government or other foreign opponents. rice field.

The committee was also scheduled to discuss Thursday the Open App Markets Act, a proposal aimed at promoting competition in the app store, but was withheld after voting for the American Innovation and Online Choice Act.

