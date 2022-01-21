Faster migration to MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud using migVisor with EPAM





Begin your career as a Solutions Architect at the MongoDBs Remote Presales Center

The MongoDBs Remote Presales Center begins a presales career and helps customers unleash the value of MongoDB technology. An exciting opportunity to talk to Chris Dowling and Snehal Bhatia for those interested in understanding the role of Remote Presales Center Solutions Architects, how they are influencing, and the intersection of business and technology. I learned why it is. Jackie Denner: Hello, Chris and Snehar. Thank you for sitting with me today to discuss the Remote Presales Center. What is the MongoDBs Remote Presales Center Team? Chris Dowling: Remote Presales Center Solutions Architect is the role of an introductory Solutions Architect (SA). Our global team is spread across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC and is actively growing. Currently, EMEA has SAs for French, German, Italian, Spanish and English speaking customers. By joining the team, you can basically enter the incubation period and gain experience in the pre-sales role and exposure to the sales cycle. Snehal Bhatia: Yes, this solution architect’s role is for people early in their careers who don’t necessarily come from a pre-sales background. Instead of focusing on a specific customer or account, we cover a broader perspective to help more customers in different regions and sales teams. In addition to gaining valuable experience, we were able to add value to the sales cycle through customer education through activation sessions and workshops, engaging with customers early and bringing technical value from the beginning. .. He was also brought in to help limit opportunities during the discovery meeting. Overall, the biggest gap we see is there to provide clarity, answer questions, and showcase the value of MongoDB, as customers often struggle to understand MongoDB technology. It was. JD: So what is a typical week for a solution architect role? CD: We have contacted 15 customers this week. Looking at a strictly one-on-one session, the maximum number of customers a week on someone on the team is about 20. Considering some of the wide range of marketing events that help us perform: As many as 100 customers, it really depends on the day. In addition to account-based activities, we also carry out a wide range of campaigns such as workshops and webins. Snehal and I at MongoDB.local London in November 2021 raised read and write concerns, how to set up a database for the required trade-offs, and ethical concerns about technology and IoT design. I also had the opportunity to talk about what needs to be incorporated into. .. You also have the opportunity to do more than your core responsibilities and work on side projects as needed. For example, I enjoy management and education so much that I do a lot to help sales reps understand MongoDB technology. We really do a mix of things. In a normal week, there are one or two webins, some security surveys that are part of the end of the trading cycle and contain some technical questions that need to be answered. Then there are discovery meetings and preparatory calls with various personnel. There are also days when we will concentrate on activation. SB: Yes, we have all these customer engagements, but at the heart of it is the readiness to be offered in advance. Ultimately, it works with marketing, sales, sales managers, product owners, and professional services. Work with different teams to gain insights and provide customers with a complete view or solution. The internal preparatory meeting is a big part of its execution. JD: Why is someone moving from the implementation role to the remote presales center role? CD: Snehal and I both have an implementation background. If your company is interested in the architecture of how the system runs and wants to see how the sales process works, you’ll need to join the Remote Presales Center team. Did this role reveal the answer to what motivates your customers to do this? Why do they buy MongoDB? Does MongoDB work for them? Every day is different for us. In the implementation role, you end up working on the same system and use case every day, but in our role, you see everything your customers may want to do and explore new things. Can be part of the technology. It’s exciting to see the latest in technology. SB: The goal in the previous implementation role was to be an expert on only one product, but it didn’t help much to expand the skill set. When I came here, I had the opportunity to work with customers in financial services, telecom, banks, IoT, startups and large corporations. You named the size of the industry or company and did something for them. It worked. That diversity does not come from the role of implementation. Needless to say, in the implementation role, you often talked about what to do. Requirements have already been created and must be met. In our role as SA, we really influenced the direction of things and understood the big picture of using technology and its impact on the business. We have the ability to positively influence and provide value to our customers. JD: Describe the learning curve for people moving from a delivery-focused role to a remote presales center. SB: I think the biggest change in thinking is that you need to stop and ask why, rather than answering the question immediately. If someone says we want to do this, your first instinct may be to respond and say “yes”, but really you should stop and ask why you want to do this mosquito? What value does it bring to you? How does this affect the direction of your business? You need curiosity to understand what your customers are trying to achieve, rather than focusing on the specific problems or solutions that are very important in the implementation role. CD: Move sales reps to understand what you’re looking for in a remote presales center, as well as learn about sales cycles and activities. Sometimes the person in charge needs to explain the technology, and sometimes it’s there for reliability. The idea is to partner with a sales person who is not working for the sale. Due to the vastness and often complexity of MongoDB products, there is also a clear technology learning curve. SB: I think it extends to the customers we work with. Every phone you enter will meet a different customer persona. We talk to very technical people like developers and DBAs, so we need to be able to adjust the conversation according to their priorities. However, if you have a meeting with the CTO, you need to contextualize the CTO from a business perspective to convey what your business needs. It’s all about understanding your audience and coordinating conversations. JD: What other technologies do you need to be familiar with or have experience with other than databases? SB: All! When you think of a database, you never use it alone. You need to build your application on it. Much of our role is to understand how databases contribute to the entire software development life cycle and projects. After all, it’s part of the technology stack, so you need to understand the entire technology stack, the underlying infrastructure, and the applications built on the database. We talk and learn not only MongoDB, but all the other databases on the market and all the technologies our customers are using. All the customers we speak to use different tools, programming languages, or software development methodologies, and you need to be able to communicate with them. JD: How do you stay connected with your colleagues when everyone is working remotely? CD: If you run a workshop, it’s a team event, so we’ll work closely together for that. We also synchronize weekly to talk about what we’re working on and discuss issues. There are also enablement sessions and coffee chats. SB: These sessions are also held at the global level, so we have the opportunity to work with teams from the Americas. Since we are operating on a volume basis, be sure to discuss workload distribution thoroughly and prioritize tasks based on people’s interests. CD: Yes, for example, I really like time series and searches, so I handle many time series and search requests. We offer him all Realm requests because there is someone else on the team who loves our mobile database, Realm. JD: In many cases, people don’t think they are sales-oriented, so they hesitate to move to pre-sales. How do you deal with it? CD: Don’t think of it as a sale! Think about it when discussing what tons of customers think is the best technical solution. That way, we can provide insights into MongoDB and how our technology can improve what they are trying to do. It’s really a technical job in the sense that you look at your organization’s architecture and understand why your customers are doing what they are doing. You can ask a lot of questions and see a lot of new technologies. It is possible that you will build a proof of value out of it. So you can try out this new technology. SB: I think presales is the best of both worlds. You can interact with many people in different scenarios, but you are a trusted advisor to your clients. You are there to help them and are on their side. That is, the customer trusts and is confident in you. JD: What learning and growth opportunities does anyone on the Remote Presales Center team have? CD: Start with simple things like learning about MongoDB products, learning the basics, learning customer stories, understanding why customers use MongoDB, and more. Then move on to the discovery call with the customer and learn how to investigate things yourself. From there, as you spend more time at the service center, you will gradually advance the trading cycle. For example, a few months ago, I attended a workshop and decided on the technical feasibility of a MongoDBs solution after already working with customers to determine business objectives and requirements. Ultimately, you run the entire sales cycle. The goal is to be able to run the entire sales cycle before moving to the field. SB: The Service Center is a slightly new team for MongoDB, so it helps us discuss the process and decide what makes the team the most efficient. You can now contribute to building a whole new team and company. This is not possible with a mature team with a defined process. CD: As the team grows, there are plenty of mentorship opportunities. Due to the rapid growth of MongoDB, new sales reps are coming in and selling well, but they don’t necessarily have a technical background and they understand MongoDB’s value proposition. Not always. We are that technical backup for them, which allows Field SA to do really deep technical things that we can ultimately do well when we move to higher positions. You can get more time for. JD: Why does someone need to join your team? CD: You’ll have the opportunity to learn a lot about MongoDB’s technology and sales cycle, and meet anyone and anyone. I was able to talk to the product manager in the morning about the latest release and the customer success manager in the afternoon. You can really meet the whole organization. It also provides a route for internal forwarding if needed, providing greater internal visibility. SB: You usually belong to a region or team, so you won’t get this visibility in most other roles. Here you can meet everyone in Europe. Chris and I have put together a spreadsheet of all sales people in Europe, but only 12 haven’t had the opportunity to work with them yet. Not only work with all personnel, but also with product managers, customer success, marketing, information security, and all of them. It’s a great way to get introduced to your company. Interested in a pre-sales career at MongoDB? We have several open roles in our team around the world and we hope you will transform your career with us!

