How innovation helped drive prosperity for entrepreneurs during COVID-19





Mindsets that drive prosperity can build a future that everyone can celebrate and share in, while strengthening and protecting the natural resources upon which local communities rely. Platforms BEES and Tienda Cerca provide real-world examples of how tech can help small business owners improve their financial literacy. Collaborations and solutions that drive prosperity can tackle a range of big challenges through skill building, increased economic growth and strengthened resilience.

What if more leaders came together to set a path for the future a future that everyone can celebrate and share in? What if together we could do all of that while strengthening and protecting the natural resources upon which local communities rely? If we could do both , businesses would be more competitive, more responsive to the changing needs of consumers, and better prepared, helping improve the livelihoods of everyone, everywhere.

As weve learned from the creation of a special digital platform that took flight during the pandemic, that sort of collaboration is possible and is critical to underpinning shared prosperity.

Driving prosperity: Digital platforms and lessons learned 1. Tienda Cerca

AB InBev operates in more than 50 countries around the world. For many small, neighborhood grocery and convenience shops, it was never necessary to offer delivery or online shopping options. That was until the COVID-19 pandemic and strict social distancing rules arrived. Overnight A change was needed to help entrepreneurs survive and ensure that the residents who depended on these shops could access much. A change was needed to help entrepreneurs survive and ensure that the residents who depended on these shops could access much. -needed goods.

With millions of stores facing closure, AB InBev quickly developed Tienda Cerca, a free online delivery platform that kept small local stores open across Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Panama and Honduras.

The platform enabled shoppers to place online orders for all their groceries via the Tienda Cerca mobile app or online, at no cost to them or the business owner. It also enabled small businesses the heart of most communities and many peoples livelihoods to survive during one of the biggest economic downturns in history.

This programme was possible only in regions with digital access. The regions that could benefit from this tool already had the digital tools and infrastructures in place for users to incorporate the platform into their business models.

2. BEES e-commerce platform

Access leads to other opportunities for growth as well. For instance, AB InBev offers its retailers access to the BEES e-commerce platform. This platform is at its simplest a tech product where small and medium-sized retailers can browse products, place orders, earn rewards, arrange deliveries, manage invoices and access business insights all from one place.

BEES was launched at the end of 2019 in the Dominican Republic as an investment in a digital future. That investment unexpectedly became a lifeline for many retailers during COVID-19. Today, BEES is one of the largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platforms in the world with 1.8 million active users each month.

Programmes like BEES and Tienda Cerca help small business owners gain access to personalized educational content that enables them to, among other things, improve financial literacy and leadership skills, and harness the power of technology, growing their businesses and growing opportunities for their communities.

Of course, such growth is not created by any one company or organization. Digital access is enabled by technologists, investors, entrepreneurs and government leaders, whose collaborations and big picture thinking create the platform for even bigger growth and ideas.

Drive prosperity in the years ahead

The type of collaboration that led to these solutions will be needed for other big challenges as well.

Take water as an example. More than just a key ingredient in our products, water is a critical resource for the health and wellbeing of every community around the world. Climate pressures, inadequate infrastructure and poor governance magnify water resource challenges. The growing scarcity of freshwater resources is not just an issue for our company; it is a global risk to our communities’ economic, social and environmental wellbeing.

Thats why were committed to improving water availability and quality in 100% of our communities facing high water stress by 2025. One way were doing that is by helping to drive some of the collaboration needed to tackle these challenges. Were working with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, an organization in Germany that partners with governments and other key matrices to provide services that support international development. Through our partnership with GIZ, we seek to advance water efficient and regenerative farming practices in the framework of the funding programme develoPPP , which the GIZ implements on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

More specifically, we are supporting farmers in the implementation of drip irrigation technology and conservation agriculture, as well as access to affordable financial services to make these changes. We are also implementing nature-based solutions to increase water infiltration into the aquifer, helping to improve. long-term water security for communities.

Activities that demonstrate their capacity to remove CO2 from the atmosphere or prevent CO2 from being emitted are verified by an independent standard and issued as carbon credit certificates (representing one metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent).

Standards are organizations, usually NGOs, which certify that a particular project meets its stated objectives and its stated volume of emissions. Some of the most prominent standards include the UN Clean Development Mechanism, Verra, the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve and Gold Standard ..

Carbon credits can be grouped into three large categories: avoidance projects (they avoid emitting greenhouse gasses altogether), reduction (they reduce the volume of greenhouse gasses emitted into the atmosphere) and removal (they remove greenhouse gasses directly from the atmosphere).

Forestry avoidance projects or programs known as REDD + (Reduced emissions from deforestation and forest degradation) prevent deforestation or wetland destruction. Other examples include soil management practices in farming that limit greenhouse gas emissions such as projects aiming to avoid emissions from dairy cows and beef cattle through different diets.

Carbon removal from the atmosphere can include afforestation and reforestation projects and wetland management, which, as they grow, turn CO2 into solid carbon stored in their trunks and roots.

The reduction category includes projects that mostly center on reducing the demand for energy efficiency, including cookstove projects, fuel efficiency, or the development of energy-efficient buildings.

International voluntary carbon markets (VCM) provide a platform for individuals and organizations to offset / balance their unavoidable and residual emissions by purchasing and retiring (cancel in a registry after which it can no longer be sold) carbon credits issued by sellers who have a surplus carbon budget either because theyve avoided emissions or undertaken some additional activities that reduce or removed emissions.

While compliance markets are currently limited to carbon credits from a specific region, voluntary carbon credits are significantly more fluid, unrestrained by boundaries set by nation-states or political unions. The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets estimates that the market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $ 50 billion as soon as 2030.

Those are examples of how we can dream big to deploy innovative solutions to meet the demands of tomorrow. But we know we have more work to do the pandemic isnt over, and even when it ends, many of the issues revealed during the past two years And if were to succeed genuinely, we need more people working together to break down silos and promote a sustainable and inclusive recovery. The fact is that these challenges are more significant than any individual organization. That is why were looking outside our operations. The more minds we apply to the challenges of ending the pandemic, of improving the livelihoods of everyone, everywhere, and of strengthening and protecting the natural resources upon which local communities rely, the better.

Beyond these partnerships, we must use our scale and capabilities to help drive transformational change in the communities in which we live and work. As the world focuses on building back and recovering socially and economically from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must understand the opportunities We recognize that we must work to build resilient communities, we must also empower the change-makers in our communities to create sustainable impact.

That is what they are searching for leaders they can rely on to give them a little peace of mind in a turbulent world. And now, more than ever, we must design a better future for all.

By refusing to accept good enough. By looking to serve up new ways to solve the worlds biggest problems. And by having the vision to develop solutions to problems that dont yet exist.

Our shared future depends on it.

Written by

Michel Doukeris, Chief Executive Officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/01/innovation-drive-prosperity-small-businesses-covid19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos