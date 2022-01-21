Google denies Facebook’s allegations of collusion in new court submissions and blog posts





Google has filed a motion to dismiss the antitrust allegations filed last week. It claims to have colluded with Facebook to manipulate the programmatic advertising market.

Google argues that state plaintiff complaints, backed by a small number of Google rivals who have failed to make the right investment, compete for success, or consistently innovate, may serve the narrow interests of those rivals. However, other companies offer products that companies and consumers depend on every day, as they may suppress the dynamism that drives Google.

Complaints misrepresent our business, products, and motivations

The antitrust proceedings, originally filed in November, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have gradually revealed more allegations through a series of amended complaints. The complaint filed last week specifically details Google alleging collusion with Facebook, including a project nicknamed Jedi Blue, which states that the proceedings are intended to limit bidding practices in ad headers. Provided.

The new complaint relies on an internal email indicating that JediBlue’s transaction has been reviewed, based on comments from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta / Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CFO Sheryl Sandberg. However, Google denied that the deal involved anti-competitive behavior and stated that it was approved without Pichai’s direct approval.

In a blog post accompanying the new answer, Google’s director of economic policy, Adam Cohen, believes the allegations are hotter than light, and that Google doesn’t meet the legal standards to bring a case to trial. I wrote. The complaint misrepresents our business, our products and our motivations, and we are trying to dismiss it because we did not provide a plausible antitrust claim, he said in a post. I am writing.

Courts are naturally skeptical of the challenge of how companies design their products.

At the heart of the proceedings are allegations that publishers are being forced to use Google’s ad servers to access ad exchanges. But Google says the claim is incorrect, and AG Paxton does not provide evidence to prove that it is not. The company also disputes allegations that it has blocked rivals from using the open bidding program and fraudulently conducted advertising auctions in support of Facebook. In addition, the proceedings are based on outdated information unrelated to current products and businesses, Cohen said.

The new complaint quoted a 2015 email in which Google employees expressed fear that Google’s exchange might actually have to compete with other exchanges at some point in the future. The newly unedited section of the complaint also claims that Google made a concession to Facebook as part of the Jedi Blue. It gave Facebook an auction advantage.

Google claims in its dismissal motion that the proceedings do not explain anti-competitive behavior. Despite a long bunch of frustrations, each wants Google to share data and design its products in a way that helps its rival Motion State. The Sherman Act does not require such a thing.Any of the acts claimed in [complaint] A narrow exception to the general rule that any company can choose who to do business with, courts say that companies design their products, especially if innovation gives consumers more choices. Naturally skeptical of the challenge.

Google also argues that Paxton claims to have secretly colluded with Facebook Audience Network through an open bidding deal. A person who has signed a unique contract to participate.

Cohen added that Facebook’s participation in the deal would benefit advertisers and publishers. In fact, if FAN wasn’t part of Open Bidding, AG Paxton could have claimed to prevent rivals from accessing our products and steal additional revenue from publishers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/21/22894957/google-facebook-denies-conspiracy-allegations-collusion-court-jedi-blue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos