The Enterprise Innovation Challenge (EIC), co-sponsored by NASSCOM CoE with MeitY, brings together global experts, companies and start-ups to develop ESG use cases.





New Delhi / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI / NewsVoir): Global industry experts, researchers, academia, start-ups and companies from around the world come together to identify challenges and opportunities, and a technology base for marketability in ESG practices. We plan to develop a solution for. The second edition of the Enterprise Innovation Challenge (EIC) platform organized by the NASSCOM Center of Excellence (CoE) for IoT and AI in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The Flagship Challenge, which will be held from January 28 to March 2022, will enable ESG start-ups and scale-ups by promoting cutting-edge innovation and technology in ESG (environment, society, governance) practices. We provide an opportunity to solve your problems. ..

Over the last decade, companies have leveraged ESG metrics to calculate the ethical and sustainable impact of their investments, identifying issues such as carbon emissions, climate change and energy consumption, thereby shifting the paradigm of business value. Was seen. Economic vulnerabilities require businesses to ponder the need to enhance their environmental, social and corporate governance performance. People, profits, and planets are becoming more and more important as businesses, start-ups, MSMEs, and consumers show a keen interest in the transition to absolute economic and social sustainability. increase.

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of NASSCOM’s Center of Excellence, said: , And (Corporate) Governance (ESG). This challenge further helps find promising start-ups that leverage cutting-edge technology to develop real-world solutions that have an impact on problem statements identified by large companies. We also aim to help the industry set flexible, ethical and innovative standards for the future. “

Launched in 2021, EIC aims to leverage the innovations created by Indian entrepreneurs and foster lasting engagement between innovative start-ups. Use cases undergo rigorous brainstorming and evaluation until the finalists are the most admirable, cost-effective and innovative solutions. Businesses of interest use these solutions to enhance, improve, and scale up ESG challenges defined by the enterprise.

The Center of Excellence for IoT & AI was Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015 as part of a Digital India initiative to leverage India’s IT strengths to dramatically launch the IOT & AI ecosystem and help countries take leadership. Was announced by. Its role in the convergent area of ​​hardware and software.

The Center of Excellence is India’s largest deep technology innovation ecosystem of start-ups, innovators, businesses and governments. The platform leverages technologies such as IoT, AI, data science, big data, AR / VR, machine learning, and robotics, with a focus on solving real-world challenges through extensive academic research.

The main purpose of the center is to leverage the innovative nature of the startup community and leverage the experience of corporate players to create innovative applications and domain features.

