



Hoss Yaqoub does not rely on his engineering glory. He has a 25-year career at an international company in four countries and has done everything in the field. However, Calgary-based engineering facilitators will not stop immediately. He became the first online MS in Civil Engineering (MSCE) to graduate from the Department of Civil, Environmental, Geographical and Spatial Engineering (CEGE) at Michigan Technological University in 2021.

Despite more than 20 years of expertise under his belt, Yaqoub is keen to explore new concepts and techniques in his field, and therefore has a master’s degree from Michigan Technological University. Decided. It gave me the opportunity to learn and improve some skills and raised my awareness of engineering in general. He is currently looking to a PhD program for a more detailed study of his favorite subject of structural engineering. Michigan Technological University has made Michigan Technological University’s degree very attractive due to its solid coursework in the field of structural engineering and the expertise of faculty members in a wide range of structural fields.

Like engineering professionals, the world is changing rapidly. For Michigan Technological University graduates like Yaqoub, this is the future they are preparing.

The list of graduates from the department and the feats they have achieved since then is sufficient evidence. Michigan Technological University engineers combine curiosity, ingenuity, and creativity to advance the industry and design a better world with one structure at a time.

Break structural barriers in all respects

Jessica Dyno, a licensed professional engineer, is unconventional as a woman at STEM. She is one of the growing cohorts of females who are making it bigger in the field of male dominance. According to one survey, females make up only 14% of civil engineers in the United States.

Daignault has always looked at past numbers. Personal and professional growth comes first, and she entrusts this and her entire education to Michigan Technological University. Daignault is a husky and holds a full CEGE degree from Michigan Technological University.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering in 2012 and returned four years later to earn a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering. She currently holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Michigan Technological University in December 2021. The focus of the research is multidimensional modeling for environmental impact assessment at the food-energy-water (FEW) nexus intersection.

Michigan Technological University has played a fundamental role in my life story from high school to graduate school. The connections and opportunities presented have paved the way for a vibrant career. I thank it forever! She talks about her research experience.

Thanks to training at the Michigan Institute of Technology, Daignault has worked as a design engineer for multiple companies and is on the global stage as an active participant in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is open. ) After 2019. Daignault is currently an assistant professor of civil engineering at the Montana Institute of Technology.

Society-friendly engineering

As the climate crisis reaches a turning point, the role of engineers in building a better, more environmentally friendly world becomes more important than ever. Daignaults graduates are truly committed to the Michigan Technological University’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and social impact through infrastructure.

Michigan Technological University’s sustainable engineering extends far beyond the classroom. Ask Brian Rivers, a former Peace Corps volunteer who changed the lives of others abroad. Through his service in the Corps Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) program, he worked with locals in Peru to carry out grassroots activities to maintain the water system and improve community health.

Rivers, a CEGE student currently focused on water resources engineering, wants to further develop humanitarian activities by applying the concept of a master’s degree. He says the department fosters a comprehensive learning environment in which diverse perspectives, experiences and discourses are based on human dignity, justice and autonomy. Michigan Technological University students are given ample opportunity to earn a degree for the benefit of cross-border people.

Engineers preparing for the future at Michigan Technological University

At the heart of Michigan Technological University’s engineering education is a hands-on approach, as seen in a variety of research and entrepreneurial opportunities. CEGE students learn how to meet the needs of the industry through capstone design, the starting point for their careers. This allows you to work on complex engineering design solutions long before you graduate.

My time and experience at Michigan Technological University has made it possible to maintain agility in a highly unpredictable work environment that literally monitors how the world around us is changing. Catalyzed a practical and dynamic skill set! It reflects Hayden Henderson, who has completed both undergraduate and master’s studies at the university.

In a fast-paced world of rapidly changing innovation, engineers today need a high degree of adaptability to meet the demands of the industry without sacrificing sustainability. Michigan Technological University’s various CEGE programs prepare engineers of all levels to create influential solutions in an ever-changing environment, wherever they are.

