



Cantaloupe Inc, a pioneer of cashless vending machines. Celebrate 30 years of innovation, collaboration with key technology partners, and research insights into the future of autonomous retail.

“I was very pleased to have been the company’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer for nearly 20 years. With a great group of talented employees, the company was an early stage of financial network services related to cashless wireless technology. Has become a leader in and has obtained over 70 patents. George R. Jensen Jr., Founder of USA Technologies, states that it was issued during my tenure.

Cantaloupe Chief Sean Feeney changed the face of unmanned retail and led the era of self-service vending 30 years ago by offering vending machine operators the first cashless card reader. Innovation continues to be the foundation of cantaloupe melons.

“From connecting mobile wallets to next-generation loyalty programs, including accepting cryptocurrency payments, to touchscreen selling points and machine learning integration, we optimize customer operations in the global market and Continue to rationalize.

Rebranded from USA Technologies in 2021, Cantaloupe Melon, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, continues to expand its connections, customer base and revenue. The company reported more than 1.1 million active point-of-sale controls connected to the platform at the end of the first quarter of 2022 (reported November 2021) and nearly 21,000 customers during the same period. That’s 17% year-over-year growth. The company generated $ 45.8 million in revenue in the first quarter. This is a 24.1% increase over the same period last year.

Among the many milestones of 2021, Cantaloupe Melon has enhanced its seed platform with Hivery Enhance to provide customers with intelligent solutions driven by artificial intelligence and advanced analytical techniques. With powerful new product recommendations and targeted space-to-sales optimizations, we leverage Hiverys’ proprietary algorithms to increase top-line revenue and operational efficiency for cantaloupe melon operators. This allows operators to adapt to consumer shopping practices and increase sales.

Cantaloupe announces that through a partnership with the digital asset platform Bakkt, it will be able to convert cryptocurrencies into cash for payment in addition to existing cash, debit cards, credit cards or mobile wallets across the national network. did. With the ubiquity of cryptocurrencies as a fundamental aspect to unleash a new customer experience, in partnership with Bakkt, Cantaloupe goes beyond Bitcoin and participating loyalty points to retain digital assets within the Bakkt app. One million devices that will be able to provide consumers with the ability to use and pay.

In addition, the integration with Apple Mobile Wallet has made it easier for thousands of students to add prepaid campus cards to their mobile wallet. This integration allows students to make payments more conveniently.

The acquisition of Cantaloupe Melon, an innovative self-checkout payment solution, enables simple and easy integration that offers micromarket operators new revenue and optimization opportunities.

Through Cantaloupes’ new ePort Engage series, customers will have access to new touchscreen payment devices that optimize consumer engagement through advertising and loyalty programs.

Cantaloupe also announced a partnership with Castles Technology. It provides new and existing enterprises and small and medium-sized customers with state-of-the-art payment terminals certified by PCI-PTS and EMV for automated sales, kiosks, amusement, and EV charging. By leveraging digital displays, you can deepen your connection with consumers.

At the forefront of market research in 2021, Cantaloupe Melon completed two studies. In partnership with Michigan State University, Cantaloupe Melon has announced a survey of its own data showing that digital payments are the recommended payment method for vending machines. This is facilitated by the growing acceptance of contactless payments.

In another CITE Research study of more than 2,000 US adults, cantaloupe melons showed that young consumers drove the growth of autonomous retailing last year. The majority of respondents cite speed and convenience as reasons for increased usage.

Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer of Cantaloupe, says autonomous retailing has become more important than ever. As a pioneer in this industry, we bring decades of experience and knowledge to the market. We are at the crossroads of four macro trends: autonomous innovation, IoT-powered transformation, and integrated digital payments. “

