



Bernard Kress, Principal Optical Architect for Microsoft’s HoloLens team, has left the company to serve as director of XR engineering at the recently established Google Labs. The Vergemaintains Google report is also preparing for the production of AR headsets that can directly compete with similar products such as Apple and Meta.

Prior to joining Microsoft in 2015, Cress worked as Chief Optical Architect for Google Glass. Google Glass has achieved tremendous success in the enterprise sector after receiving a great deal of consumer feedback in 2013.

At Microsoft, Cress oversaw both HoloLens and HoloLens 2 releases, primarily focusing on microoptics, wafer-scale optics, holography, and partner optical architects on the HoloLens team.

Cress is back in Mountain View working on Google’s next AR headset. According to hisLinkedIn, Kress has been leading the optical engineering division of Google Labs since November 2021, just as Google set up an AR / VR division to shake things up.

And there is no doubt about it. Kress says he is focused on creating consumer AR hardware at Google.

“Google is in the best position alongside the major players in this market, adapting existing acclaimed digital services and products to next-generation optical, display and sensor technologies for a seamless and unmatched experience for users. By providing it to, we will effectively respond to the fast-growing consumer AR market, “Cres said.

Following strategic adoption, a report from The Vergemaintains Google is currently preparing for the production of its own AR headset, codenamed ProjectIris.

According to people familiar with this issue, the project iris will ship in 2024, but given the early stages of the project, that date could simply be wishful thinking.

The prototype is said to be ski goggles-like and offers a stand-alone experience with onboard power, computing, and an outward-facing camera with the same description and functionality as headsets such as HoloLens and Magic Leap.

Stand-alone AR headsets are said to use a custom Google processor that runs either on an Android version or Google’s own augmented reality OS. This is currently under development, according to recent job listings.

It is said that about 300 people are working on the project iris, but Google plans to expand “hundreds more”. Veteran AR / VR Google executive Clay Bavor leads the project and reports directly to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Bavor is known for his research on Project Starline, an lightfield display system created as a more natural way to chat at a distance than traditional video conferencing apps. Bavor also oversaw the launch of Google’s Daydream VR platform (which was subsequently discontinued in 2019) in 2016 and the development of ARCore, a software development kit for smartphone-based AR.

This is because Apple is preparing to release a VR headset with pass-through AR functionality (sometimes called “mixed reality”). At some point in 2023, this report will maintain it as the predecessor of a dedicated Apple AR headset.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is also working on its own VR headset with AR passthrough, codenamed Project Cambria. It could be positioned as a direct competitor to Apple itself over time.

