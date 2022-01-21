Google asks judge to revoke Texas-led antitrust proceedings





Google called on a federal judge in New York on Friday to destroy most of the inaccurate and inflammatory rust prevention proceedings filed by Texas and 14 other states over tech giants’ online advertising practices. ..

First filed in December 2020 and subsequently updated twice, the Texas lawsuit illegally attacks competitors from the online advertising market and makes a closed-door deal with Mark Zuckerberg in an online advertising auction on Metas Facebook. He claims to have set foot in his favor.

In a petition to dismiss Friday, Google claims that there is no evidence of antitrust violations, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Attorney Generals behind the proceedings will unfairly punish Google’s success. Insisted that.

Google lawyers have criticized Google for improving products that are far ahead of its competitors, not designing them to meet the needs of their rivals. They believe that the solution to Google’s success is to keep Google in check, rather than market power moving its competitors forward.

Judge P. Kevin Castel of the Federal Court of Manhattan must rule a motion on page 52. This may be challenged by Paxton. The Texas Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading the proceedings. AP

According to the lawsuit, Google’s power over the online advertising market is comparable to major banks such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank, which own the New York Stock Exchange.

The proceedings argue that Google’s monopoly power can reduce all US advertising spending through its system by 22% to 42%, effectively robbing advertisers and publishers of millions. is doing.

When Facebook developed an alternative online advertising bidding system that could challenge Google’s dominance, Google in 2018 exchanged Facebook information, speed, and Google for a social network that recedes from the threat of competition. Has reached an illegal agreement to offer other benefits of advertising auctions run by. The proceedings are alleged against the company.

The deal is allegedly personally approved by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a move on Friday, Google denied manipulating advertising actions and said the deal with Facebook was neither secret nor anti-competitive.

Most notable was some form of clash with the Facebook Audience Network (FAN) through an open bidding deal. Adam Cohen, Google’s economic director, wrote in a blog post on Friday. “It’s not just true.

This contract is not offered [Facebook] Cohen added that he would have an advantage in open bidding auctions.Do not allocate advertising space to [Facebook]They do not receive the benefits of speed, and we do not guarantee that they will win any auction.

Google’s motion is prejudicingly abandoning four of the six-count proceedings.

In addition to the four federal claims, the proceedings also included two state law claims, which were reserved in September and were not subject to Friday’s motion.

Google called the proceeding “inaccurate and instigating.”Reuters

According to Cohen, the case is convinced that the facts and the law are wrong and should be dismissed. But even if it moves forward, stay proactive in protecting yourself.

