LaLiga Releases Target Probability Statistics | News





LaLiga is adding near real-time target probability graphics to broadcasts through a partnership between Microsoft Azure artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Statistics are created in 30 seconds and graphics can be included in goal replays. This data reveals what Liga calls the goal scoring efficiency variable. It is based on information such as the location of both team players.

This graphic tells fans that each player is likely to score from their position before reaching the goal.

This allows the watching fan to directly see and understand how good the goal scoring chance was, and helps explain how efficient the player is at the finish.

Goal Probability Graphics is the latest development of the LaLigas contract with Microsoft, called the Beyond Stats project, and is working on about 21 new metrics and other developments that will be rolled out during 2022. These projects include next-generation OTT streaming services. Advanced content protection service. And venue management system.

The target probability graphic is displayed on national and international broadcasts.

LaLiga is the first European league to start this metric during a goal replay (specifically a second replay).

LaLigas’ in-house Mediacoach platform is behind the data capture of target probability statistics. Mediacoach can capture approximately 3.5 million positioning data points per match. That’s about 2,000 metrics per player.

In addition to statistics on current goal scoring opportunities, the graphics can incorporate player historical statistics into the broadcast during the second replay of the goal, in near real time.

Miguelngel Leal, General Director of LaLigaTech, said: Fans are increasingly looking for a more personalized experience and quality information that will help them interpret and enjoy the game. Graphics displayed on the air. As part of our partnership with Microsoft, the work done by LaLiga Tech’s team of data scientists will enable us to present industry-leading innovations, including this sophisticated target probability model.

Rebeca Marciel, an enterprise commercial lead for Microsoft Spain, added: Microsoft’s machine learning and artificial intelligence technology has fueled this development, thanks to the analysis of more than 20,000 shots of historical tracking data from approximately 2,000 games. The power of this technology has taken LaLiga one step further, making it the first league to incorporate metrics with these characteristics into broadcasts.

Target Probability How does it work?

During the match, real-time data on player positions is received via 16 optical tracking cameras installed at each stadium in the league. From there, each parameter is calculated. Goal probability metrics are based on various variables, such as the player’s line of sight. It takes into account the position of the enemy player in the way the player sees the goal. It has a decisive effect on the difficulty and thus the probability of ending the chance. Other factors considered include the distance between the ball and the goalkeeper, and the distance between the ball and the goal, or the distance and angle to the nearest defender. This will generate the final statistics that will be displayed on the screen. The model returns a 0% to 100% probability and provides the viewer with an insight into a great opportunity wasted or a goal scored from an almost impossible position. The figure shown also takes into account the goal scoring efficiency of the player in question.

