Google is fully committed to face-to-face work, which can be great news for office investors.





The pandemic has hit office REITs, or real estate investment trusts horribly, and the worst may not have come yet. This is not just because the pandemic has begun, but because the second anniversary of remote work is approaching.

For clarity, remote work was before the outbreak of COVID-19, but it was uncommon. Nowadays, most of the workforce, with or without choice, works remotely. And a concern among real estate investors is that office REITs lose their value if the building remains vacant for months.

But now that the Omicron epidemic has put off many companies postponing plans to return their offices, Google is actively investing in office real estate. And that alone is a sign that investors shouldn’t be too early to lose hope.

Another major purchase from Google

Google recently announced that it would buy an office building in London for $ 1 billion. It may be surprising to see tech giants spending a lot of money on office real estate, but once it’s safe and viable, Google is clearly investing in direct staff collaboration. Indicates that you are.

However, Google’s recent real estate acquisitions aren’t limited to London buildings. In September 2021, the tech giant spent $ 2.1 billion on additional office space in Manhattan.

For clarity, Google isn’t one of those companies claiming to see remote work disappear. Rather, the company says it intends to take a more flexible and hybrid approach.

Many other celebrities are considering a hybrid setup as it becomes more feasible to return to the office. With these settings, employees work from home a few days a week and report to the office the rest of the week.

The hybrid model may not be the most preferred among office REIT investors, but it still confirms at least face-to-face work efforts to give businesses the opportunity to shed square feet. increase. Therefore, the fact that Google is not only pursuing this kind of setting, but also doing it in conjunction with the purchase of office buildings is a delight for real estate investors.

When will office occupancy recover?

It is difficult to predict when a return to a stronger office life will be seen. Many companies planned to bring back workers in late summer or fall 2021, but those plans were thwarted by the Delta type.

The company then began targeting early 2022 as a new return date. But we all know how successful those plans are.

The extent to which office buildings remain vacant in 2022 depends largely on the trajectory of COVID-19 outbreaks. Health experts are optimistic that the current Omicron wave is relatively short-lived. That’s the case, and if things improve dramatically, you can see office buildings starting to fill up in the spring.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. It will help.

