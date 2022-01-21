Pret a Manger ordered to pay $ 677K to resolve a biometric proceeding





Photo: Shutterstock

Judges in the District Court of Illinoy approved a settlement of a class proceeding this week requiring Pret a Manger to pay more than $ 677,000 to resolve a biometric data dispute involving hundreds of fast casual chain workers. Did.

Plaintiff Kayla Quarles worked at Pret in the Chicago region from April 2018 to January 2019. In the chain, all new employees had to use fingerprint scanning as part of their timekeeping system. According to the LinkedIn account of that name, Quarles worked as a barista at Pret.

Quarles filed a proceeding in November 2020 alleging that Pret violated the Illinois Biometrics Privacy Act (BIPA) in two ways, according to a document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. rice field. First, the chain was unable to implement and comply with policies governing the retention and destruction of biometric data. Second, Pret did not provide workers with the disclosure necessary to collect, store and use biometric data (or did not receive written consent).

According to court documents, Preta repeatedly sought to dismiss the case before agreeing to mediation in August.

Under the agreement, Preta will create a $ 677,450 settlement fund. Each of the 797 former Preta employees subject to the class proceedings will receive $ 518 after various charges have been deducted.

Reconciliation classes will be available from November 4, 2015, to Logon, Interface, or Approval of Reconciliation using software, systems, or devices that use personal fingers, hands, or any biometrics, Pret a Manger, Illinois. Includes all employees of. According to the proceedings, identifiers of all kinds.

By July 2020, Pret closed all stores in the Chicago area due to a significant drop in sales during the pandemic. The UK-based chain was in downtown downtown, which means its name is ready to eat and is popular with big city office workers who worked primarily at home for COVID. The chain also closed all parts of Boston after a 87% drop in sales early in the pandemic, closing a total of 17 shutters.

Increasing adoption of biometric technology has become a hot button issue for the industry for both workers and customers. In June, a customer in McDonald’s, Illinois filed a lawsuit against a hamburger giant alleging that the chain violated state law because it was not approved before placing an order using voice recognition technology.

Biometrics vary from state to state, and Illinois has the strictest privacy laws in some countries. Since 2008, the state has banned businesses from collecting biometric data of anyone without their consent.

