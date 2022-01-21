Esports Engine announced as official broadcast partner of Call of Duty League





Esports Engine, the operator of Esports, has been nominated as the official broadcast partner for the upcoming Call of Duty League (CDL) season. Announced by Activision Blizzard and Esports Engine.

The Esports Engine brings many new features to the CDL, including a new and enhanced pre-game show, a new always-on player camera, and a live feed of players on the HUD.

(ESI illustration) Image credit: Call of Duty League / Esports Engine

The cooperation between the Esports Engine and Activision Blizzard, which runs the CDL, was announced prior to today’s Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic, a match that marks the beginning of the new CDL season. The match will take place at Esports Stadium Arlington.

According to the release, Esports Engine will leverage Ohio Studios to host onsite desk talent for major qualifying matches throughout the 2022 Call of Duty League season. The high-profile partnership was born after Esports Engine acquired new team members and partnered with US Soccer in 2021.

Adam Apicella, President and Co-Founder of Vindex CXO and Esports Engine, commented:

“We have partnered with Activision Blizzard Esports to bring in a number of the most skilled and passionate professionals from our team to further enhance the Call of Dutys legacy.”

Technology giant Microsoft recently announced that it will buy Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion in a shocking acquisition for the gaming industry. It is still unclear how this transaction will affect Blizzard’s esports IP, including CDL.

Daniel Tsai, General Manager of Call of Duty League, added that Esports Engine will bring a valuable experience to the new season of CDL starting January 21st.

Comment from Esports Insider: The new season for Call of Duty League begins today, January 21st, bringing many high-tech new features to fans. Esports Engine is an experienced company known for its high quality broadcasts and is undoubtedly adding value to the 2022 season CDL production team.

