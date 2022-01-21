What does Google’s tendency to search for COVID-19 symptoms tell us about the direction of the pandemic?





Research shows that Google search data can be a useful tool, but one expert considers it in addition to other more reliable indicators before drawing any conclusions about the direction of the pandemic. I said it was better to do it.

Jagpreet Chhatwal, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and deputy director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Technical Evaluation Institute, who created the simulator for COVID trends, said several to show that COVID-19 levels are declining. He said that measures could be considered together. state. The MGH model predicts that Massachusetts is currently at the peak of the Omicron surge, while other models state that the state has peaked or will soon reach its peak. Levels of COVID-19 in wastewater in the Boston area have also declined, and Google’s search data show very similar trends.

Google analytics, predictive models, and wastewater all show the same trends, according to Chatwal. It tells us something about what is happening in the state. So from this point on, the trend should be down.

A study published in the scientific journal Nature in July 2021 analyzed Google trends in Turkey, Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom from January 2020 to August 2020 to search the Internet for COVID symptoms. Investigated whether can predict the spread.

In that study, Internet search interest in COVID symptoms was a reliable predictor of cases reported later on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, using Google-mediated search interest in healthcare systems. I warned and found that I could pre-prepare and allocate the necessary resources. Temporal. The study found a delay between looking for symptoms of COVID and looking for new cases that vary from country to country.

The study also noted that experts disagreed on the adequacy of using Google Trends data as an epidemiological tool, but in their study, trend data and COVID-19 cases, etc. Investigating the relationship with real-world data concludes that the resulting correlation may be more reliable. ..

In September 2020, Google hopes to better understand the effects of pandemics, helping researchers study the link between symptom-related searches and the COVID-19 epidemic. Made the data available.

Google Trends data includes more than 400 symptoms and health trends in US counties. It also includes trends over the last three years to explain the seasonal changes in search. The data represent the amount of search by symptom compared to the baseline of what is common in a particular region.

According to Chhatwal, Google Trends data depends on human behavior and is best used in combination with other measurements.

For example, if a new COVID-19 symptom occurs, the search for that particular symptom can surge. Google search will go down, even if the number of cases may continue to grow, as the symptoms become more popular among people, Chatwal said.

Google Trends doesn’t exactly track what’s happening in real epidemiology, Chatwal said.

In another example, if a family member is infected with COVID, they may search for specific symptoms at that time. Later, if they themselves or other family members become infected, they may not be able to do the search again because they are already searching for it, Chatwal said.

Searches aren’t as strongly correlated as others, Chatwal said. Once you have the knowledge, what is the purpose of doing more searches on Google? That’s what I’m wondering. That’s where things can get a little out of sync.

In contrast, wastewater is directly related to the amount of virus in the community, so if COVID levels are increasing or decreasing, you should expect a direct correlation.

Recently detected levels of COVID-19 in the Greater Boston area continued to decline, dropping to less than a quarter of the peak of Omicron fuel in early January. Biobot Analytics, which conducts the test, said it found that the amount of virus detected was correlated with a newly diagnosed case of coronavirus a few days later.

Baseball stadium, this week and next week you should start seeing things settle down. That’s what most models expect, Chatwal said.

