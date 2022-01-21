App State to offer online veterinary technology degree beginning in August





BOONE, NC Appalachian State University received approval from the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors on Jan. 20 to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in veterinary technology beginning in fall 2022.

The new online program, which is pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, will provide a four-year degree with on-site clinical training that will prepare students for meaningful employment in the growing veterinary medical profession and lead to career advancement opportunities for those already working in the field.

The program was developed through a partnership between App State and Banfield Pet Hospital the leading provider of preventive veterinary care in the US and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices. A recent study from Banfield found that an estimated 75 million pets in the US may not have access to the veterinary care they need by 2030, with an important factor being a critical shortage of veterinary professionals.

As part of the partnership, Banfield made a multimillion-dollar commitment toward the development of the new four-year online veterinary technology degree program at App State.

We are proud to engage in such an innovative partnership to address the market demand for skilled veterinary professionals, especially in rural areas, said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. Many thanks to Banfield, the UNC Board of Governors and the UNC System for their ongoing support. We are excited to welcome our first class of students in fall 2022! Of this visionary academic program, which will advance the profession and elevate the role of licensed veterinary technicians.

The App State Online program will be housed in the Department of Rural Resilience and Innovation within the College of Arts and Sciences and will combine Bachelor of Science credentials with preparation for veterinary technician licensure. An interdisciplinary team of faculty, staff and external collaborators has worked to develop a curriculum based on the American Veterinary Medical Association Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities standards that will become a model for developing veterinary professional talent.

Dr. Virginia Kiefer Corrigan, pictured with her 13-year-old golden retriever, Yogi, is the new program director of Appalachian State Universitys four-year, online Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology. Photo by Amy Gray, Silver Pebble Photography

App State names director of new program

Dr. Virginia Corrigan has been appointed as director of App States veterinary technology program. Corrigan brings more than a decade of experience as a companion animal veterinarian and educator focusing clinically on rehabilitation, hospice / palliative care and pain management for dogs and cats.

Dr. Corrigan brings an impressive combination of experience, skill and vision to build a new outstanding program that seeks to fundamentally change how veterinary technicians and veterinary nurses are trained, employed and compensated, said Dr. Mike Madritch, interim dean of App States College of Arts and Sciences.

Since 2016, Corrigan has been an assistant professor at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, where she completed a three-year postdoctoral residency program in advanced canine and feline practice, earning diplomate status with the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners in 2015.

Corrigan earned a Master of Public Health degree with a focus in humananimal bond studies from Virginia Tech in 2016 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in zoology with a minor in neuroscience from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

She was enrolled in one of the inaugural classes of the American Veterinary Medical Association Future Leaders program and is currently a member of the AVMA Steering Committee on HumanAnimal Interactions. She has also served as a facilitator with the Veterinary Leadership Institute.

Veterinary medicine is a phenomenal career choice; veterinary professionals have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the health of animals, people and the environment, Corrigan said. a surging market demand for their skills, knowledge and expertise.

For more information on the program or to apply, visit the App State Online veterinary technology program page.

What do you think?

Share your feedback on this story.

First-of-its-kind program will help meet surging demand for pet care

Feb. 10, 2021

Banfield Pet Hospital has made a multimillion-dollar commitment to App State to support the development of a four-year online program for licensed veterinary technicians (LVTs) to address market demand for skilled veterinary professionals.

The demand for pet care is on the rise, with an estimated 75 million pets in the US that may not have access to the veterinary care they need by 2030. Now is the time to become a licensed veterinary technician (LVT).

About Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high -quality veterinary care to 3 million-plus pets annually. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, Banfield is committed to its purpose A Better World for Pets because pets make a better world for us.

About App State Online

Recognized as one of the top online education destinations in the country by US News and World Report, App State Online (formerly known as Distance Education) is designed to meet students wherever they are whether they are seeking a degree, a credential or looking to sharpen Through App State Online, Appalachian State University offers innovative, flexible and accredited undergraduate and graduate programs through two modes of teaching delivery: online and off campus. Learn more at https://online.appstate.edu ..

About the College of Arts and Sciences

The College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) at Appalachian State University is home to 17 academic departments, two centers and one residential college. These units span the humanities and the social, mathematical and natural sciences. CAS aims to develop a distinctive identity built upon. The colleges values ​​lie not only in service to the university and local community, but through inspiring, training, educating and sustaining the development of its students as global citizens. More than 6,400 student majors are enrolled in As the college is also largely responsible for implementing App States general education curriculum, it is heavily involved in the education of all students at the university, including those pursuing majors in other colleges. Learn more at https://cas.appstate .edu.

About Appalachian State University

As the premier public undergraduate institution in the state of North Carolina, Appalachian State University prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The Appalachian Experience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people Together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to act with passion and determination, and to embrace diversity and difference. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Appalachian is one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. Appalachian enrolls more than 20,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.appstate.edu/2022/01/21/vet-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos