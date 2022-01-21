Apple has emerged as a potential buyer for Peloton





Following months of dark news about Peloton’s “unstable state,” including the revelation that it stopped producing bikes and treadmills, Apple emerges as a potential buyer for Peloton’s troubled fitness business. I’m out.

Yesterday, CNBC reported that Peloton will temporarily suspend production of connected fitness products due to a “significant reduction” in consumer demand, an urgent need for cost control, and increased activity by competitors. In a confidential company presentation earlier this month, Peloton told employees that products such as Bike, Bike + and Tread will be out of production for six weeks to six months.

As a business, Peloton has high customer acquisition costs and high product prices. Towards the end of last year, the company reduced the price of entry-level bicycles by about 20% to $ 1,495 in order to increase sales by the end of 2021. Later, it became clear that the company was planning to dismiss 41%. Of its sales and marketing staff.

CNBC also revealed that its financial forecasts do not take into account the $ 250- $ 350 new shipping and setup fees that customers have to pay in addition to the cost of the bike or tread. In addition, Peloton has a lower email capture rate for the next $ 495 strength training product, the Peloton Guide.

In a press release prior to yesterday’s earnings announcement, Peloton CEO John Foley said the company is now “taking significant corrective actions to improve its profitability outlook and optimize costs.” rice field. Since then, Peloton’s share price has plummeted 24%, about 85% lower than last year’s deal, and $ 5 less than when it was released in 2019. There are also signs that Peloton is losing market share in the connected fitness industry. ..

According to the information, Peloton’s production has ceased and the volatile state of its business appears to be a precursor to acquisitions by large corporations, assuming Apple is an ideal candidate to buy Peloton.

If Peloton had a future, it would be better as part of a larger and more diversified company. Apple is an ideal candidate to undertake the project. There is a Fitness + subscription service for classes, and we sell the Apple Watch as a device to help with jogging and other athletic activities. We may close Peloton stores and sell equipment through our stores. And hey, since today, Peloton’s market capitalization has dropped to $ 7.9 billion. Cook was able to pay for it by immersing himself in a change jar in his kitchen.

The idea of ​​Apple’s acquisition of Peloton is gaining momentum among market observers, especially The Motley Fool and Inc. May be considered by.

Analyst Neil Cybart recently emphasized that Peloton is being actively threatened by Apple Fitness +. It’s pretty cheap, up to $ 388.01 a year cheaper in the digital class alone. Cybart warned that if there were no major changes in 2022, “Peloton will be Fitbit 2.0. It’s a company that can’t compete with the giants that help track health and fitness as an ecosystem feature.” ..

