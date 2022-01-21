H | T: Healthtech Times-Future Fertility AI Solution





Plus: Talk Space faces a class action allegation that it misleads investors prior to trading SPACs.

Future Fertility Secures $ 7.6 Million CAD for AI-Based In Vitro Fertilization (BETAKIT)

Future Fertility CEO Diana Olusanmi has focused on BetaKit for embryos by many other companies working in the field of fertility treatment, while Future Fertility is a non-invasive egg assessment for patients through a fertility clinic. Said to be the first company to offer.

Healthcare’s newly built unicorn (MED CITY NEWS) with $ 200 million in Transcarents

Transcarent is the latest entrant in the world of healthcare unicorns with the announcement of a $ 200 million Series C investment round led by Kinnevik and Human Capital.

Maple acquires Wello to expand employee healthcare business (BETAKIT)

Maple was co-founded in 2015 by former emergency room physician and CEO Brett Belchetz to develop a digital healthcare platform aimed at providing timely and convenient access to healthcare providers.

Talk Space faces a class action proceeding that claims to have misleaded investors ahead of SPAC (MOBIHEALTHNEWS)

The class action alleges a mandate solicitation provided to investors before the merger misrepresented the company’s financial performance and outlook.

Telus Health Launches Virtual Pharmacy Service Nationwide (BETAKIT)

Telus is also an investor, in particular, in PocketPills, a digital pharmacy startup, with Telus Ventures leading a $ 30 million stake in March.

Unleashing insights from aggregated medical data, Verana Health raises $ 150 million (VENTUREBEAT)

In the Series E round, Verana Health attracted a number of well-known strategic and institutional investors, including lead backers Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Novo Growth, GV, Casdin Capital, Brook Byers, and the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund. THVC, and Breyer Capital.

Venture Capital Economics: Why Startup Evaluation is Art and Dilution is Science (BETAKIT)

Lewis Hower, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Bank, discusses investor thinking and how it affects startup valuations.

Is More Data Always Good For Digital Diabetes Care? (STAT News)

Not all diabetics will benefit from wearing a device that tracks blood glucose levels daily.

Review of 11 Canadian Technology Companies to Watch in 2021 (BETAKIT)

Kevin Sandhu reviews a list of 11 Canadian tech companies to watch in 2021 to see their performance over the past year. In 2021, Sandhu tagged Bluedot, Clutch, Symend, Ollie Order, Craver Solutions, Synctera, Showbie, Elastic Garage, Synex Medical, Lufa Farms and LifeSpeak as noteworthy.

It’s likely that the market is nearing saturation: why 2022 is important for home fitness start-ups (modern retail)

Home fitness startups were bumpy in 2021, and 2022 will be the year they prove their sustainability.

The league will enter 2022 as Canada’s latest unicorn in a round (BETAKIT) led by TDM Growth Partners.

According to sources, the league’s pre-valuation of funding prices is $ 850 million, or $ 1.1 billion, making it Canada’s latest high-tech unicorn.

How health and fitness trackers are likely to get finer (STAT NEWS)

Many people are accustomed to devices that quantify steps and heart rate. That’s just the beginning.

Headvarsity Raises C $ 12.5 Million to Expand Workplace Mental Health Solutions (BETAKIT)

Headversity increased its customer base by 250% in 2021 amid rising demand for mental health services during COVID-19.

