Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software QA tester announces intention to integrate • Eurogamer.net





Quality Assurance Tester at Activision Blizzard’s Wisconsin-based Raven Software Studio intends to form a union, although strikes have continued since December after 12 members of the developer’s QA team were fired. announced.

The sedition that happened at a time when Activision Blizzard’s management was already in trouble, calling publishers “a hotbed of harassment and discrimination against women” in a California lawsuit, occurred in about one-third in December. .. The QA team has been fired. Activision was allegedly promised a team working on wage restructuring to raise wages, but was fired after five weeks of overtime and a year-end crunch.

“Today, valuable members of the team were convened one by one at the meeting and were told they would be fired,” Raven Software’s Associate Community Manager Austin O’Brien tweeted at the time. Some of the affected teams moved to Wisconsin in the hope of returning to face-to-face work without Raven’s help, with the peace of mind that the workload from the studio would be consistent. Is reported.

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buys Activision Blizzard.

Immediately after the incident, Ravensoft staff announced a strike in solidarity with the dismissed, writing: “The Raven QA department is essential to the day-to-day functions of the entire studio. Consistent work and profit time endangers the studio’s health.” The group said, “QA, including members dismissed on Friday.” All members of the team must be offered a full-time position. “

As the ongoing strike entered the New Year, Activision Blizzard issued its own statement, “Raven’s leadership spoke with staff to raise concerns and explain the company’s overall investment in development resources. As announced in, we are growing overall investment in development and operational resources and converting nearly 500 temporary employees across the studio to full-time employees is the history of Activision. This is the biggest shift in the world. “

Despite that claim, the ABK Workers Alliance, a group of employees promoting workplace reforms at publishers, said impressive people (a new report by the Washington Post says “dozens of workers”. Responding to a request from the leadership of Activision Blizzard, who categorically claims that it has not yet received it.

In this context, Raven Software’s QA workers ignore Activision Blizzard’s claim that “active and transparent dialogue between leaders and employees” is superior to unionization. Announced its intention to union and formed a group of about 34 employees under the Game flag. A workers’ alliance in collaboration with the Communications Workers of America (CWA). According to Polygon, the unionization effort was supported by a “majority” of Raven Software QA staff (about 78% of all eligible workers).

“Activision Blizzard management is encouraged to respect Raven’s QA workers by voluntarily admitting CWA representatives without hesitation,” CWA secretary and treasurer Sarah Stephens said. Said in a statement accompanying. “A collective bargaining agreement will give Raven QA employees a job voice, improve the games they produce and make the company stronger. Voluntary approval is a reasonable way to move forward.”

In a statement shared by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, Activision Blizzard “carefully considered a request for voluntary approval from CWA, which is trying to organize about three dozen of the company’s approximately 10,000 employees. It seemed to downplay the importance of today’s union news. “”

Following today’s announcement, the newly formed Game Workers Alliance shared five basic principles on Twitter.

Solidarity: Workers’ voices should be heard by leadership. Solidarity can help your message reach you more and be more effective. Sustainability: Shortening development time sacrifices project quality and compromises the mental and physical health of the team. “Crunch” is not healthy for any product, worker, or company. Realistic timelines and development plans are essential to achieving sustainability in the gaming industry. Transparency: Leadership needs to communicate openly and frequently about decisions that affect the working life of employees. Unpredictable changes and withholding explanations reduce the quality of work and life. Fairness: Quality Assurance Testers deserve respect, appropriate rewards, and career development opportunities. Quality Assurance is currently an undervalued area in the gaming and software industry. We strive to foster a work environment where quality assurance testers respect and compensate for our important role in the development process. Diversity: Worth listening to all voices. Empowering an underrated voice is the key to fostering a truly creative and successful work environment.

“We call on the leadership of Raven Software and Activision to voluntarily recognize our union and respect its right to organize without retaliation or interference,” he added. “We aim to work with leadership to create a healthy and prosperous work environment for all, develop successful and sustainable products, and support the enjoyment of our players.”

Today’s announcement comes in the week when Microsoft dropped the news of a bomb that had bought the troubled Activision Blizzard for $ 7 billion. In response, the ABK Workers Alliance called the acquisition “amazing,” but said the goal had not changed. “”[We] We are still committed to fighting for workplace improvements and employee rights, regardless of who has financial control, “he said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2022-01-21-qa-testers-at-activision-blizzards-raven-software-announce-intent-to-unionise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos