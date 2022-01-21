Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust proceedings





Washington, January 21 (Reuters)-Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) told a federal judge on Friday that Texas and other states have filed antitrust proceedings alleging that search giants abused control of the online advertising market. Asked to dismiss most of them. ..

Google is a court filing to counter Facebook’s “header bidding,” a technology developed by publishers to make more money from ads posted on websites (now Meta (FB). .O)) said the state did not show that it was cooperating illegally. Facebook is not a defendant in the proceedings.

The state also claimed that Google used at least three programs to operate ad auctions and force advertisers and publishers to use Google’s tools.

Google replied that there was a “gathering of dissatisfaction” in the state, but there was no evidence of cheating. For some claims, Google argued that the state would take too long to file a proceeding.

“They haven’t designed the product to meet the needs of their rivals and have criticized Google for improving the product, which is far ahead of its competitors. The” solution “to Google’s success is Google. We see it as curbing, “the company said. That filing.

Google called for prejudiced rejection of four of the six counts. This means that I couldn’t get back to the same court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would continue the fight. “The company that once had the motto’Don’t be evil’is now asking the world to look into their terrible monopoly abuse and not see, hear or talk about evil,” he said in a statement. rice field.

The Texas proceedings had two other claims filed against Google under state law and were withheld in September. The search giant didn’t ask them to fire on Friday, but it may happen in the future.

The proceedings are part of a long list of antitrust investigations and federal and state proceedings against the Big Tech platform.read more

Report by Diane Baht; edited by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Principle of Trust.

