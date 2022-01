Senate committee approves Big Tech antitrust bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved an antitrust law that prevents some of the world’s largest technology companies from showing favor in their products and services.

As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (January 20th), American innovation and choice online law will go to the full Senate following Commission 16-6 approval.

The bill has bipartisan support, according to a journal report, but senators in California, home to several major high-tech companies, such as Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, have reserved. Expressed.

Feinstein, who voted for the bill, said it’s hard to understand the legitimacy of a bill that regulates the behavior of just a handful of businesses and allows all others to continue doing exactly the same thing. Said as well.

The bill is not intended to dissolve Big Tech or destroy the products and services that Big Tech offers, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a top Republican member of the Justice Commission. Said. The purpose of this bill is to prevent acts that hinder competition.

Read more: ByteDance, Tencent, Senate Antimonopoly Bill Added

U.S. tech companies claim that the bill hampers innovation, opens up some platform features to competitors, and jeopardizes privacy and security by damaging the products customers enjoy. ..

Small and medium-sized tech companies like Yelp are upholding the bill. Some competitors say Google and Amazon systematically support their products in search engines and markets. This has resulted in Google being fined € 2.7 billion ($ 3.05 billion) in Europe.

Apple has told the Justice Commission that the law will undermine the privacy protection features set in 2021, stating that these policy changes are in effect.

The bill was amended in the 11th hour to address tech industry concerns with ByteDance, owner of Chinese social media giant TikTok, and Tencent Holdings, owner of WeChat.

