Portugal-based startup drives 1.3 million people to prepare for expansion across Europe – Tech.eu





Portuguese startup Meight has raised 1.3 million seed rounds for patented technology that enables truck drivers and enables efficient vehicle management. The round will be led by Portuguese venture capital firm Faber, Lusiaves SGPS Group, German venture capital firm Superlyst, European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT Urban Mobility), and Ryan Petersen (of CEO Flexport), Unbabel and venture capital firm. Founder of Dispatch Ventures.

Founded in 2018 by Lus Mendes (CEO) and Antnio Reis (CTO), Evora-based startups patent technology to understand, predict and reduce road transport energy consumption. Did. This technology can identify inefficiencies at the finest level and predict and assist drivers in changing behavior. It can be used on any smartphone and does not require any truck installation or modification. This is very laborious and costly for the carrier.

The platform will leverage this data to create the first road freight platform, enabling next-generation services that supply chain stakeholders and service providers can easily connect to. Apart from improving operational efficiency, this technology can significantly reduce consumption and improve the environmental footprint of the fleet.

The funds raised will enable the platform to accelerate its German-focused expansion strategy and recruitment process, especially from software engineers, to continue developing its data infrastructure.

Lus Mendes, CEO of Meight, said: Meight brings technology to the old industry, which lacks the resources and know-how to enter the new digital era. Professional drivers never disappear, and autonomous driving is not the answer to a complex industry. Therefore, we need to find alternatives to boost one of the most attractive contributors to world trade.

New technology makes it easier to collect data on driving on all routes around the world. This will allow the platform to create ideal driving standards for its vehicle, route, and driver and communicate them to the driver in real time.

Currently, Meight is already logged in to 20 million kilometers and this technology is already used by 75% of European truck brands. Turkish startup Yolda has expanded its business in Germany and is actively participating in track races, backed by the bridge financing last December.

