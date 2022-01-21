Riot Games sues app maker for suspicion of “League of Legends” lip-off





The mobile app is alleged to have stolen the character, and textRiot states that the defendant’s name is a “league” reference.

The above company and law firm names are automatically generated based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature to continue testing and development in beta.On the right side of the page[フィードバック]We welcome any feedback you can provide using the tabs.

(Reuters)-Riot Games, the maker of the popular video game League of Legends, has accused Vietnam-based mobile app developers of copying from the game and infringing copyright.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, Riot said that Imba Technology Co Ltd’s “I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight” featured characters and texts from the “League of Legends,” which attracted more than 100 million players. Said to lift the function. Monthly amount.

Los Angeles-based Riot also said that Imba’s game name is a reference to the “League of Legends” spin-off “Teamfight Tactics,” where Imba sponsors the “League of Legends” tournament, and “Imba” itself goes to language. Said in the League of Legends game.

Imba, a division of Singapore-based SugaPte Ltd, verbatimly copies paragraphs of the “League of Legends” text and has almost the same visual design, name, abilities, and background story as the heroes of the Riot game. I complained that I used a character.

The riot said it sent a cease and desist letter to Inva in December, but Inva responded by denying the infringement.

The riots blocked the sale of Inva games and claimed monetary damages and attorneys’ fees in a US District Court in Central California.

Suga didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment, and neither Riot nor his lawyer responded.

Krafton Inc, the maker of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, sued another Singapore-based company in Los Angeles earlier this month for removing the game.

The case was Riot Games Inc v. SugaPte Ltd, US District Court for Central California, No. 2: 22-cv-00429.

In case of riots: Marc Mayer and Theresa Bowman of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

For Suga: Not available

read more:

Gamemakers say Apple sells lip-offs in new proceedings in Google

Break Britain

A Washington-based correspondent covering intellectual property law proceedings, trends, and other developments such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. He has experience at Bloomberg Law and Thomson Reuters Practical Law and works as a lawyer.

