Equispheres awarded $ 3.5 million to accelerate commercialization plans





The Southern Ontario Federal Economic Development Board (FEDDEV), Ontario’s Business Scale-Up and Productivity Program, has donated $ 3.5 million to Equispheres Inc for repayment.

Honorable Helena Yachek, head of FEDDEV and local Congressman Kanata Carlton Jenna Sadds, has officially announced an investment plan as part of the Government of Canada’s commitment to innovation and climate change. This follows the $ 8 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) Foundation in January 2020.

Equispheres, a materials science engineering company specializing in metal powders for additive manufacturing in the automotive, aerospace and defense industries, has been funded to increase production of metal powder materials.

Additional commercial reactors to assist in the production of patent-pending aluminum powder produced by a spraying process that produces highly uniform spherical particles with properties that are said to be suitable for additional manufacturing processes. It is offered online.

Kevin Nicoholds, CEO of Equispheres, said: We thank the Government of Canada for its strong leadership in climate change measures and programs that support this type of clean technology innovation. Automotive, aerospace and defense partners certify our materials for industrial use.

Equispheres metal powder has unique properties that enable faster production of stronger, lighter and more reliable 3D printed parts, which contributes to scale up the production process and 3D printing space. You will be able to take advantage of opportunities for dramatic growth.

Read more: Equisphereson brings aluminum powder to binder injection and adds value to 3D printing

Powders meet the needs of lightweight parts while maintaining accuracy, reproducibility and mass production rates. This is especially useful for automotive and aerospace components.

Nicholdsadded: Equispheres aims to enable industrial 3D printing to compete with traditional manufacturing, and our metal powder technology significantly reduces the cost of manufacturing 3D parts, making it economical for mass production applications such as automobiles. Will be feasible.

Equispheres has also strengthened automotive expertise within management, appointed Thomas Bloor as a leader in global business development, and Rob Wildeboer, executive chairman of Tier One automotive supplier Martinrea International, on the company’s board of directors.

Calvin Osborne joined Equispheres as Chief Operating Officer last December to help companies scale up and guide their commercialization plans. This year, three new reactors will be online, adding production capacity to meet the rapidly increasing market demand in the Ottawa region.

