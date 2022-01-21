Call of Duty: Warzone Studio Raven Software Integrated





A few weeks after the strike, Activision’s Raven Software workers are reported to have formed the first AAA North American Game Workers’ Union in history.

Breaking News: Raven Software testers, a division of Activision, say they have formed a union and are seeking voluntary approval. The 34-person unit is the first union in the high-budget video game industry. It was submitted to the Bloomberg Terminal and will soon be talked about.

Raven Software workers, primarily QA testers, were fired in early December after a mass fire of other QA testers in the studio. Although continuing since then, the strikes have been ineffective and no QA testers who were previously dismissed as contractors have been rehired.

In response, Raven Software’s 34-member worker group (QA testers) seems to have formed a union. This group, called the Game Workers Alliance, is already using Twitter to explain its principles. Through the union, workers at Raven Software, the leading developer behind the popular Battle Royale title Call of Duty: Warzone, reduce crunches, create transparency between leadership and workers, and quality assurance testers. We strive to ensure that we receive “respect and appropriate rewards.” , And career development opportunities. “

It must be approved by Activision before the newly formed union can achieve any of its goals. In the same thread on Twitter, the union calls for “Raven Software and Activision leadership to voluntarily recognize the union and respect its right to organize without retaliation or interference.”

It’s not clear what the reaction to the Game Workers Alliance will be following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Regarding the acquisition, neither Activision Blizzard nor Microsoft confirmed that they were involved in the union and refused to allow ongoing strikes or strikes, including Raven Software.

-Solidarity: Workers’ voices should be heard by leadership. Solidarity can ensure that our message is more responsive and more effective. (1/8)

It’s worth noting that none of Microsoft’s employees are unionized and the company’s leadership, including Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, has little experience with them. In an interview with The Washington Post, Spencer said, “To be honest, I don’t have much personal experience with the union. I’ve been with Microsoft for 33 years, so I meet as an expert on this. I’m not going to, but as you can imagine in the creative industry, I’m going to talk about what empowers them to do their best job. It’s the most important thing for us. “

The union formed despite the acquisition is not surprising, at least for those who defend the rights of workers within Activision Blizzard. In an interview with Digital Trends, Jecica Nzareth, founder and community organizer of the ABetterABK Workers’ Alliance, said: We are still moving forward. “

Activision Blizzard contacted Bloomberg about the formation of the union and emphasized its relatively small size within the company. According to Bloomberg, the publisher “is carefully considering the voluntary approval request from GWA, which is trying to organize about three dozen of the company’s 10,000 employees.”

