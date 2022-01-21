Xbox Series S is offered by Woot on a rare deal





It’s hard to get a console these days, not to mention finding one for sale. But if you’re on the Xbox Series S market, you can do that right now.

Microsoft’s entry-level console is now Woot! It’s $ 279. This is a $ 20 discount, the first major discount for next-generation systems. This transaction is only available today (January 21st). Amazon Prime members get free shipping, so if you’re interested, we recommend jumping right away. And even if you look at the high-end PS5 or Xbox Series X, there are many reasons to add the Series S to your entertainment center.

The best console for most people

The Xbox Series S’s excellent performance and gaming library bring the best value in console games, especially with this rare $ 20 discount.

The Xbox Series S offers many of the same key features as more expensive products at a fraction of the price, so we believe that console games have the highest overall value at this time. This little white box provides extremely powerful performance and can run top titles such as Gears 5 and Doom Eternal at resolutions up to 120 frames per second and 1440p (TLDR. The game looks very crisp and smooth). ..

Also, like the $ 499 Xbox Series X, it has an ultra-fast solid-state drive (SSD) for instant game loading, and a very handy quick to pause a few games at once and take them exactly wherever you go. The resume function is carried. Suspended in each of them. All its features are packed into the most compact and aesthetically pleasing design of all new consoles. It fits under the TV much easier than the Series X and PS5.

Plus: The perfect accessory for the new Xbox Series X or S

Series S can play all the latest blockbusters, from the Call of Duty to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Many of these are optimized to work well with Microsoft’s small consoles. And with the introduction of your Xbox Game Pass subscription, hundreds of games and all first-party Xbox releases start at $ 10 per month, with the cheapest Xbox on the first day being especially valuable.

Of course, we’re making some sacrifices at this low price, especially when it comes to performance and storage. Series S can’t run games in 4K like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it can stream entertainment content in ultra-HD resolution. With a very small 512GB SSD and only 364GB of storage available, it fills up quickly if you don’t buy a memory card. Also, because there is no disc drive, you will be restricted to digital downloads of games and will not be able to run physical titles or Blu-rays.

Still, despite these warnings, Series S is the console I’m most interested in. Latest titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 look and work great, I love PS5-only games, but personally I like the Xbox’s overall user experience. Also, if you’re tired of constantly updating your browser for the latest PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock, you’ll love a lot about Microsoft’s miniature gamebox at this unusual discount. is. Be sure to put your $ 20 savings into your Game Pass subscription. I would like to thank you later.

