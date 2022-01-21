Google denies Facebook’s collusion working to dismiss antitrust proceedings





Image: Loic Venance (Getty Images)

Google’s Antitrust Antitrust Week reached appropriate conclusions on Friday, and the company allegedly dismissed most of the antitrust lawsuits filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a coalition of other states. Was submitted. In particular, a new complaint filed last week accuses Google of clashing with Facebook (now Meta) and unfairly stepping into Google’s programmatic advertising auction as part of a project called Jedi Blue, strangely. did. Facebook will agree to withdraw from its own advertising plan as part of the Quid Proquare. The complaint extends to alleging that Google’s Sundar Pichai and Metas’s Mark Zuckerberg and Cheryl Sandbergal have signed the agreement.

It’s obviously not the way Google sees it. In the motion, Google argued that it could not prove that the state was involved in anti-competitive behavior. Instead, the company explained that the example submitted to the complaint was just a collection of complaints. Rather, as Google claims, if states go their way, search giants will be forced to share the results of their investments and innovations with their competitors. Google also claimed some of the alleged acts cited by the state that ended a few years ago, making the claims irrelevant.

Google has complained to a few Google rivals who have failed to make the right investment, successful competition, or consistent innovation, and said it could serve the narrow interests of those rivals. But it can also curb the dynamism that drives Google and other businesses to deliver the products that businesses and consumers depend on every day.

Adam Cohen, Google’s Director of Economic Policy, has released an accompanying blog post that provides details on the company’s decision to file a complaint. In it, Cohen accused Paxton of making inaccurate and inflammatory claims that misrepresented Google’s business, products and motivations in particular. Cohen argued against a handful of allegations made in Paxton’s complaints, especially those surrounding allegations of collusion with Facebook.

Google has stated that it has publicly announced its participation in the Facebook Audience Network (FAN) open bidding program (along with at least 25 other partners) in 2018. And the publisher.

In fact, Cohen may have argued that if FAN wasn’t part of Open Bidding, AG Paxton would prevent rivals from accessing our products and rob publishers of additional revenue. ..

Finally, Cohen reiterated that Google did not offer Facebook an advantage over its other bidding competitors, fans. [Facebook] Participate in the auction like any other bidder.

As suggested above, Google’s move takes place during a week of active lobbying against other legislative antitrust efforts through Congress. Google was particularly worried about the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. If this law is passed, it would be illegal for tech giants to unfairly support their products and services on their platforms. In some cases, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly contacted lawmakers personally and urged them to oppose the bill. After all, those efforts were inadequate. On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted overwhelmingly (16-6) in favor of advancing legislation.

