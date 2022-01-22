Fund Short Arc Innovation Acquires $ 234 Million Assets





Anti-ARKK funds are soaring. The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK)-Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, designed to provide daily reverse returns to Ark Innovation ETFs (ARKK), currently has $ 234 million in assets, according to a Bloomberg report. It is accumulating.

The Tuttle Fund has been less than three months since November 9th last year. Of course, the Ark Fund is run by renowned investor Cathie Wood.

Ark Fund has plummeted 42% since 9th November. This is because rising interest rates have reduced speculative technology stocks. On the other hand, the number of tuttle funds that use swap contracts to short arc funds surged 56%.

Indeed, Ark Fund’s No. 1 holding Tesla (TSLA)-Get Tesla Inc Report has actually increased by 9% in the last three months. But no. 2Zoom Video Communications (ZM)-Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A report plummeted 46%, No. 3Teladoc Health (TDOC)-Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report decreased by 48%, No. 4 Roku (ROKU)-Get Roku, Inc. Class A reports decreased by 55%.

So it was a good time to take the other side of Wood’s bet on what she calls “disruptive” technology. And apparently there are investors who want to do that.

According to Bloomberg, the Tuttle Fund’s assets are about $ 200 million from investor inflows and the rest from the valuation of the assets themselves.

Eric Baltunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, told the company’s news service, “Indie ETFs with over $ 200 million in assets will do it in the first three months, not to mention the odds. It’s better than that. “

Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, told Bloomberg that his fund is still raising investor funds even on the day the Ark Fund makes a profit. According to Tuttle, investors are using his fund not only as a means of profiting from the Ark fund’s downturn, but also as a hedge or bet on the macro environment.

