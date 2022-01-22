Apple is pleased to inform you that you no longer need to confirm your education discount.





At some point last month, Apple introduced a new verification process in the United States to ensure that customers who want to benefit from discounted education prices are actually involved in education. As confirmed by testing with The Verge, Apple has removed the validation process and backed it up with reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac. When that happened, the customer had to use Unidays’ third-party verification service to verify that they were actually eligible for an education discount.

Verification requirements discovered by Reddit users may be returned. Apple has already conducted a verification process in other countries such as the United Kingdom. The company did not immediately respond to The Verges’ request for comment on whether the removal of validation requirements was temporary.

Consistent with a similar policy in the UK

Customers have also noticed that Apple is imposing new limits on the number of items that can be purchased at educational discounts. Apple Track reports that users are limited to one desktop computer, one Mac mini, one laptop, two iPads, and two accessories a year. (These limits are still listed on Apple’s site, even if they haven’t been validated.) That students, teachers, or members of the education staff are likely to make their own purchases in a particular year. Given, the limits seem to be set to stop because they act as discount brokers for all non-educated friends.

This change (potentially temporary) seems to have removed a loophole that was previously ridiculously exploited, but Apple didn’t even seem to ask the customer for an .edu email address, Protests against Reddit are surprisingly low, and Apple’s first-party discounts are often beaten by third-party retailers by the time they return to school. On the other hand, if you’re looking for great deals on your MacBook, here’s a page dedicated to that very purpose.

January 21, 4:58 pm ET Update: Updated to reflect that Unidays validation appears to have been removed from the Apples US Education Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/21/22894665/apple-education-discount-unidays-verification The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos