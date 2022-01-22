Apple has reversed the course and no longer requires UNiDAYS verification at the Education Store in the United States





Earlier this week, Apple deployed stricter validation requirements for the US Online Education Store after previously not requiring any kind of validation. But just a few days later, Apple seems to have overturned this decision, and while it no longer requires eligibility verification, it still has stricter purchase quantity restrictions.

Similar to Apple Music’s student plan validation, Apple began using UNiDAYS for validation at the Apple Education Store on Wednesday. This meant that shoppers had to use UNiDAYS to qualify to take advantage of the 10% discount on iPads, Macs, and accessories. This was a big change after for years Apple didn’t need any kind of validation for purchases at the Apple Education Store (in the United States).

However, at some point on Friday, Apple seems to have overturned this decision and completely removed the UNiDAYS validation prompt from the Apple Education Store in the United States. This means that for the time being, anyone can buy from the Apple Education Store and fix the discount.

However, Apple’s stricter purchase restrictions remain in effect.

Desktop: One per year Mac mini: One per year Notebook: One per year iPad: Two per year Accessories: 2) Educational priced accessories per year Can be purchased

Of course, this change was first discovered by Reddit users earlier today. 9to5Mac contacted Apple for confirmation.

9to5Mac take

Over the past few days, we’ve spoken to many 9to5Mac readers who have had problems with the UNiDAYS verification system implemented through the Apple Education Store. In particular, faculty and staff did not seem to have successfully completed the verification process.

To be on the safe side, Apple technically states that it is eligible to purchase from the Apple Education Store:

Applicable to all employees of US public or private kindergarten to high school educational institutions, including K12 homeschooling teachers. In addition, members of the Board of Education who are currently elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives who are currently elected or appointed officers are eligible. Staff of the Faculty of Higher Education and Higher Education Institutions in the United States. Students attending or accepted by a higher education institution in the United States are also eligible to purchase. Purchases from Apple Store for Education individuals are not intended to be purchased or resold at an educational institution. Parents of Higher Education Parents who are currently enrolled in or accepted by public or private higher education institutions in the United States and who purchase on behalf of their children are eligible to purchase.

These definitions are so broad that Apple and UNiDAYS may have faced problems trying to verify everyone who technically meets one of the requirements.

It’s unclear if Apple will revert the validation process back to the Education Store. But for now, everyone’s favorite way to get discounts on the new Apple gadgets is back.

