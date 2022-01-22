Google Labs launches blockchain division





Here’s a fun new report from Bloomberg: Google forms the blockchain division. The news heats up following yesterday’s Bloomberg report, where Google’s president of commerce said, “Cryptography is something we pay great attention to.” Web3 is clearly becoming Google’s.

Shivakumar Venkataraman, a longtime Google employee in the advertising department, runs a blockchain group that lives under the early “Google Labs” department, which started about three months ago. Labs is home to “potential and long-term projects” and is essentially the new Google X division (X became the Alphabet division in 2016, which is not Google-focused). Bavor was once the Vice President of Virtual Reality. Labs includes all VR and augmented reality projects, including the “Project Starline” 3D video booth and Google’s AR goggles.

Like “algorithms,” “AI,” and “5G,” “blockchain” is often used as a buzzword for reckless tech executives who want to hype investors and consumers. The blockchain is really just a decentralized P2P database. It’s like BitTorrent hosting a database instead of a pirated movie or Linux ISO. The database is divided into blocks, and each new block contains an encrypted hash of the previous block, forming a chain of records that protect each other from changes. In traditional databases, transactions are validated by the database owner, but in blockchain no one owns the database, so each transaction must be validated on many computers. This is a major drawback of blockchain. Continuous transaction validation for everyone uses a lot of power and computing power.

The decentralized nature of ad blockchain means that no one can delete your database. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are used to create a wealth trading system that is not controlled by the government. However, it is not always clear why all the complexity and energy usage of the blockchain is added to the project.

Little is known about this group, except that it focuses on “blockchain and other next-generation distributed computing and data storage technologies.” With Google’s growth as a web giant, Google has become a pioneer in distributed computing and database development. Therefore, it may cause some commotion in this field as well.

