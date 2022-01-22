Industry transformation is needed to attract future oil and gas executives





With a combination of mass digitization and the energy transition, the oil and gas C suite is set to turn a traditionally isolated industry into a wave of executive talent from the technology and renewable energy industries. This extends the traditional profile of oil and gas executives beyond the profile of industry insiders to include value-driven technology evangelists who are impressed by their social mission and money. Many future oil, gas and chemical executives will be technology optimists who believe that innovation will drive social progress and give more conference room representatives to digital technology and renewable energy.

This change results from the worst of situational changes. During the boom and bust cycle and the recent shift from oil and gas to clean energy, many traditional jobs have diminished and the pipeline of potential leaders within the industry rank has diminished. Digital transformation and the transition from traditional energy to renewable energy are also driving the demand for executive skills from outside industries, creating competition for oil, gas and chemical talent from technology and renewable energy companies. increase.

Cumulatively, this requires a radical renewal of the industry’s image in order to attract new profiles of future executives and compete with other sectors for talent. Failure to adapt to this can lead to looming leadership skill gaps as the industry struggles to fill the shoes of retired giants.

Titan’s pipeline will be exhausted

The oil and gas industry is witnessing the so-called Great Crew Change due to the aging workforce near retirement and the depletion of its internal alternative pipeline. Mass severance during the boom and bust years saw the loss of significant skills and experience and robbed many potential future leaders of oil and gas companies.

Following the 2014 oil price plunge, the sector lost more than 200,000 additional jobs, while the entire generation was lost during the major industrial recession of the 1980s, when 6,000 US companies went bankrupt. I did.

The current workforce averages 44 years, which creates a huge talent gap between generations and brings the industry closer to the edge of retirement.

At the same time, oil and gas companies are facing new competition for leadership talent on two fronts. The move of many Silicon Valley tech giants to Texas’ oil, gas, and chemical hubs has created a potential career move that favors tech executives. The fast-growing renewable energy sector is also increasingly separating its leadership talents, with more than half of all oil and gas workers now interested in moving to the role of green energy. With the link between innovation and environmental sustainability, technology and renewable energy will appeal to the younger generation of workers. Today, most oil and gas companies are investing in renewable energy and digitizing their businesses, so oil and gas leaders also have the skills to seamlessly move to the digital and green energy sectors. In addition, these industries offer safer long-term employment than circular industries, where the future is somewhat uncertain.

At the same time, the increasing automation of many traditional junior oil and gas functions has removed the major rungs of traditional leadership career ladders, creating future generations with significant gaps in experience. Cumulatively, the increasingly restless or retired leadership workforce and lack of in-house replacements have dramatically expanded leadership talent for oil and gas companies to the future outside of traditional profiles and locations. It means you need to find a leader.

In addition to digital transformation and the energy transition, the perfect storm of limited leadership pipelines means that the sector needs to hire leaders from areas such as technology and renewable energy.

Change the flow

As the demand for digital and green energy technology skills in oil and gas companies grows, the sector has the opportunity to reverse the situation and hire new leaders from the technology and renewable energy industries. However, this requires transformation of traditional executive roles, responsibilities, and recruitment processes, as well as major industry-recognized transformations.

This new generation of renewable energy and technology leaders is motivated not only by profit but also by social and economic value. Young leaders in the renewable energy and technology sector are in line with their beliefs in environmental sustainability and are attracted to companies that are using technology as a good force. This requires the oil and gas industry to transform its apparent image into a technologically and environmentally regressive one, facilitating some of that change.

Recent reports show that oil and gas workers are interested in overlapping skills across industries such as offshore wind and oil and gas, and supporting the future implementation of renewable energy. The number is increasing. Oil and gas companies can retain and hire a new generation of eco-ware executives by doing more to help expand their renewable energy portfolio. We also need to emphasize industry initiatives to reduce carbon emissions throughout the value chain.

To attract executives guided by the belief that they want to drive social change, employer brands emphasize the role of the oil and gas sector in providing affordable and accessible energy to developing countries. need to do it. By emphasizing how technological transformation in the energy industry is driving sustainability, we can attract environmentally friendly technology transformers. For example, some oil and gas companies are applying advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and optimize carbon reduction efforts throughout their value chains. Oil and gas companies likewise need to provide high-tech transformers with the power to drive digital and environmental transformation across the enterprise. Participatory policymaking can help employees drive organizational transformation and identify future leaders for promotion.

Roles such as digital transformation and sustainability should be given to conference room seats and empowered to harness technology for social and environmental progress as well as profit. You can invite tech experts to the board level to find ways to drive decarbonization by leveraging digital transformation, for example, incorporating green AI and data analytics into operations.

Younger generation of technical executives also believe that it is the employer’s responsibility to actively improve their mental and physical health. According to the 2021 GETI report, being close to family and friends outweighs the desire for high salaries of some oil and gas workers, and 47% of those who do not want to move for work are close to their family. It states that it needs to be. Oil and gas companies can respond by investing in corporate wellness initiatives and providing family benefits such as working flexibly with monetary compensation. Even performance goals can be modified to include personal development goals such as meditation and running a marathon.

From Rex Tillerson to Elon Musk

The loss of in-house talent combined with the changing nature of the oil and gas industry means that future Rex Tillerson could be like a mix of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. ..

Evidence shows that the existing oil and gas workforce is already environmentally friendly and restless, with 81% considering retirement, many for renewable rivals. Many oil and gas workers have sufficient knowledge of how to move to renewable energy technology, but feel that their expertise is underutilized. This shows that enabling a new generation of leaders to drive environmental change across the oil and gas industry is as important as hiring and maintaining future leaders.

But the industry needs to go even further, enabling current employees and new leaders to drive the energy transition and digital transformation, and use technology for sustainability and profit. This involves the role of a new boardroom and more participatory policymaking.

Ultimately, the solution to the oil and gas leadership talent crisis is to reshape the industry to meet the future leaders of the new generation, which could come from outside that rank.

Allister Graham, Managing Partner of the Americas, Ducatus Partner

About the author: Allister Graham manages partner Americas at Ducatus Partners.

