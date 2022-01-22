Why LiveRamp Uses Google Cloud for Next Growth – AdExchanger





Ad tech companies once gained market share through agency meeting rooms and optimized bake-offs on the beaches of Cannes.

Now the victory is coming from the cloud.

James Arra, Head of Cloud Partnerships at LiveRamps, says cloud and first-party data is currently exploding.

That’s why LiveRamp has a strategic relationship with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

In addition to strategic partnerships, LiveRamp is also a GCP client with its own system built on Google Cloud.

Last week, LiveRamp extended its GCP integration to enable any client to use its technology to support services such as digital advertising payments, adjustments, and procurement. The evolution of the relationship between LiveRamps and GCP is based on the ID Data Partnership announced last April. This allows co-customers to sync their LiveRamp IDs within GCP and use those IDs for targeting or measuring ads (if the campaign is trafficked by Google ads) tech).

The new partnership goes beyond advertising technology tools like the Ads Data Hub integration, which is directly related to media planning and purchasing, Arra said.

For example, payment and coordinators do not make some of their media spending (like DSPs and exchanges), but they do receive fixed technical fees. The new GCP integration allows these types of services to be natively integrated into co-customer campaigns.

One of the benefits of the new LiveRamp integration is the integration of spending on cloud services within GCP. Instead of making payments and adjustments elsewhere and paying that vendor elsewhere, the services and payments of these vendors have been integrated into GCP. Brands will then be eligible for additional scale discounts within GCP to reduce costs for these subscription payment commitments.

Another advantage is the fact that the brand’s GCP dataset is fully marketing tied. Companies based on GCP and using BigQuery, Google’s cloud data warehouse, can send customer service records, CRM data, manufacturing and supply chain tracking, and their human resources information to the cloud. increase.

That said, the ad tech use case was Live Ramps bread and butter, which is why it was the first focus of our partnership with GCP.

While last week’s announcement focused on campaign coordination and procurement rather than pure advertising technology, the cloud strategy works best when all of Google’s product sets work together.

An additional benefit for brands that use LiveRamp, GCP, and Google Ads Data Hub at the same time is the ability to match third-party ad IDs with Google’s first-party IDs for attribution and targeting. Again, these campaigns need to be trafficked through Google’s advertising technology, and ID data cannot leave the Ads Data Hub.

We have had a lot of success in identifying the specific use cases that the combination of these services solves, Arra said.

LiveRamp is active on all three major cloud platforms: GCP, Amazon Web Services, and Microsofts Azure. As just one example, LiveRamp recently announced an integration with Amazon Publisher Services to bring the Authenticated Traffic Solution, a LiveRamps product that collects email addresses from site visitors and enables addressable ads, to Amazon’s cloud-based. Made available to publishers using header bidding and sell-side. high tech.

However, GCP and LiveRamp have a strong strategic agreement and may even enter the market together to acquire potential co-clients, Arra said.

Last year, French retailer Carrefour launched an online advertising platform business backed by LiveRamp, Criteo and GCP (but not Google’s advertising technology, only the cloud group).

According to Ara, customers are setting up their own data warehouse products in these cloud environments. To use our tools most sharply, you must meet them where the data resides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/online-advertising/why-liveramp-is-banking-on-google-cloud-for-its-next-growth-spurt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos