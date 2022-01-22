Citi is looking for an IT leader.Education hires innovation chief





The city and county of San Francisco has begun hiring the next Chief Digital Services Officer and urged Carrie Bishop, the person who started that role, to highlight Thursday’s Twitter job. Take it to the next level … (Bishop has also written a retrospective on digital services for five years in San Francisco.) One of the key points for hiring is:

The currently open role is Chief Digital Services Officer, but in recruitment, staff encouraged applicants to join our team, writing: If you don’t currently find the right role, join the mailing list below to update. When a new position is posted. According to the listing notice, this position is part of a group aimed at supporting changes in culture and customs. To work on the development, operation and improvement of complex digital services, you need to roll up your sleeves. As part of this new team, you have the opportunity to shape the city’s approach to digital services. Its mission is to allow all residents to access the City 967 service online from any device, according to the list, which explains that digital services are reaching exciting moments of change. After establishing reliability and delivery performance, the team needs to pay attention to scaling. Teams need to extend their impact by allowing other departments to build services using the platforms provided by digital services. Key positions include providing urban services, urban digital services strategy; leading a team of 50 people, including designers, engineers, product managers, project and implementation teams, with a budget of approximately $ 14 million for personnel and non-personnel. Assign. We also ensure that digital services are built with fairness, inclusiveness, and accessibility as core design and technical principles. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and five years of management experience leading technology response changes in large and complex organizations. The desired qualifications are to build excellent relationships, manage a wide range of senior stakeholders and technical professionals, and lead and develop a team of highly skilled specialists with the solid ability to coordinate the delivery of complex programs and policy approaches. Includes solid ability to do. According to her designer, engineer and product manager working in an agile way, recruitment remains open until the city finds a villain to replace me. San Francisco isn’t entirely against supporting a suitable candidate’s work visa, but if you don’t have one, please clarify it in your application. Bishop took office in February 2017 in her first position in the United States. In a recent appointment, California Community College (CCC) Prime Minister Eloy Ortiz Oakley announced on January 14 that Dr. Valerie Lundy-Wagner has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Systems Digital. Innovation Infrastructure Division after serving as a provisional leader. Shell will continue to oversee system technology and research, and the CCC will state in a news release, with various internal and external initiatives overseeing information technology systems, the implementation of technology investment across systems, and the application of research to evidence-based policies. Will lead.

Dr. Valerie Randy Wagner

She continues to pursue her important mission of closing equity gaps, increasing enrollment and transfer rates, and increasing the number of people who earn certificates and degrees through guided pathways, for the benefit of her. Of our students, Oakley, who is confident that he will continue to play an important role as a guide, said in a statement.

Lundy-Wagner joined the Prime Minister’s Office in February 2020 and was also Deputy Prime Minister of Research and Data. Originally from Richmond, a former assistant professor and faculty fellow at New York University, she also worked at the Community College Research Center, which is considered an authority on community college research and reform. In a national non-profit job for the future; at California Competes, a policy research and advocacy organization. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and environmental engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. Master of Education from Stanford University. He holds a PhD in Higher Education from the University of Pennsylvania.

The CCC consists of 73 districts and 116 universities, serving 2.1 million students annually. Its Digital Innovation and Infrastructure division is responsible for improving student experience and outcomes with technology-centric initiatives, quality IT services and innovative practices. And it plays an important role in revealing our vision for success. The Prime Minister’s Office’s strategic plan aims to improve student success, transfer rates, reduce or eliminate gaps in achievement. Guided Pathways provides CCC students with clear course attendance patterns to help them succeed.

