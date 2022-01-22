Netflix and Microsoft show that video games are too big to ignore





The video game business is an instant.

Netflix co-founder and co-founder just days after Microsoft announced the record $ 69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, less than two weeks after Take-Two announced $ 12.7 billion to Zynga. Co-Chief Reed Hastings talked about building videos on Thursday, his goal is to play games to the point where Netflix can “surprise members by getting the best in this category.” ..

“We need to make it discriminatory,” Hastings said in a Netflix conference call. “If mobile games are the world leader and are some of the best producers who have two of the top ten, like today’s movies, then you need to ask what to do next. . To be in it. “

This is a daunting task for Netflix, which is building a game unit from scratch. Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said Thursday that the company plans to license “people-recognized” and “big-name” intellectual property later this year. Hastings added that Netflix uses a game-centric “walk, crawl, run” strategy to deliberately grow the business slowly, learn about user habits, and use resources efficiently.

Of course, Netflix used to use this general strategy for streaming video. The company has licensed well-known movies and TV shows, built a user base as a cable TV supplement, and then slowly worked on the original content. After years of experimenting with each show or movie, Netflix felt that its recommended algorithms and user data could accurately predict new and popular original content. Today, Netflix spends billions of dollars on originals each year.

The Microsoft acquisition and Netflix commentary generally acknowledge that games have become an important part of global entertainment, especially for younger viewers. Netflix often points out that games such as Fortnite are competing with core streaming services for the eyeball.

This is nothing new. Microsoft has owned the Xbox for decades. But it’s clear that video game companies haven’t spent nearly $ 70 billion to buy something, not to mention.

As companies like Meta and Roblox build their strategies around a vaguely defined immersive consumer computing strategy called the “Metaverse,” games have jumped to the forefront of the attention of many.

However, the surge in acquisitions may suggest something much simpler. The game is ubiquitous. Mobile devices and online play are expanding their importance with game viewers in youth culture by connecting people to play real-time games. The Entertainment Software Association, an industry group for video games in the United States, claims that more people are playing video games than ever before.

Big tech and media companies have been obsessed with games in the past, and their success has been mixed. Disney and Google are one of the big companies that have recently decided to abandon their desire for video games. And if it’s still completely unclear what the Metaverse contains, it’s probably premature to deploy a company for the Metaverse.

But games are clearly interested in two of the world’s largest tech companies. This makes sense, and probably means that there will be even larger game integrations in the future.

See: Perhaps there are more risks than people are aware of, says Michael Nathanson of Moffett Nathanson.

