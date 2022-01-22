Paris-based VC company Partech announces Chapter 54 Accelerator to help European start-ups expand into Africa – TechCrunch





Partech Shaker, the innovation arm of Paris-based VC firm Partech, has launched an accelerator program named Chapter 54 to help European start-ups launch in the African market.

Accelerators will incorporate 10 technology scale-ups each year for the next four years for the Chapter 54 program, which will last up to eight months. Applications for the inaugural cohort will begin next month, and successful startups will begin their accelerated journey in April.

Chapter 54 will be funded by the KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) for $ 5.7 million ($ 5 million).

According to KfW, we welcome companies in all sectors, but they must have business experience, be registered in a European country, operate in two European countries, have a strong financial base and regular income. I have.

Vincent Previ, Managing Director of Chapter 54, told TechCrunch that startups will go through several preparatory steps, including a mentorship program with founders and C-suitetech or startup executives who run successful companies across the continent. ..

We are very familiar with the European technology ecosystem as we are one of the most prominent investors in European technology. We are currently a major investor in African technology and have the ability to carry out innovative projects through Partech Shaker. From a KfWs perspective, we were a good player to run this acceleration program, Previ said.

Chapter 54 matches mentors and startups based on business models, conducts webins with various speakers, reviews the startup’s operational roadmap, and sees if what they design matches the reality of the field. Make sure.

Previ said during these sessions that it would ensure that participating companies had the appropriate level of knowledge about the implications of running a technology business in Africa and the knowledge necessary to hire technicians. I did.

There will be a session comparing the European and African gig economies and a session to assist in sizing the B2C market in Africa (unlike Europe).

If you want to enter Africa, you need to do it properly according to legal requirements. You need to fine-tune the way you work. We will help them reinvent the way they run their business (to enter the African market).

Chapter 54 is aimed at growing start-ups and has considerable traction in countries operating throughout Europe.

Partech has 15 investments in 9 African countries, including Wave. Tugende, a mobile money service provider based in the United States and Senegal. Ugandan mobility technology company. Trade Depot is a Nigerian and US based company that connects consumer goods brands and retailers.

Africa has become the next growth frontier due to the growing young and tech-savvy population of Africa, the deepening penetration of the Internet, the development of digital infrastructure, and the rapid spread of the latest technology by Africans. KfW said it is supporting Chapter 54 to promote growth and create jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/21/paris-based-vc-firm-partech-unveils-chapter54-accelerator-to-help-european-startups-cross-into-africa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos