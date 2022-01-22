The release date of Google Pixel Watch is rumored to be May 26th.





The Samsungs Galaxy Watch 4 was the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch. Photo: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

Rumors surrounding Google’s upcoming Pixel smartwatch have been around for over a year, and while we know the product details, we haven’t speculated on a specific release date.

Today it has changed. Leaker Jon Prosser posted on Twitter that Google plans to launch the Pixel Watch on May 26th. This is a date for the company’s I / O developer meeting.

Prosser had previously stated that Google could release the watch with the Pixel 6 in October, but warned that the date is a moving goal. He later revised the timeline, claiming that the clock was delayed in the first quarter of 2022. Currently, the device seems likely to arrive in the second quarter.

Google hasn’t confirmed the existence of the Pixel Watch yet, but this latest leak should encourage Android users waiting for the right Apple Watch rivals. As Prosser points out, this is the first time I’ve seen a date set on the device. Behind the scenes. In addition, the Google I / O 2022 conference, which took place May 18-20 last year, will be a logical starting point given where Google announced Wear OS 3.

I’ve heard about Google smartwatches for a long time, and Google has crushed those rumors over the years, but now may be the time. According to a December report, the device’s codename is Rohan and it has a round face (basically like all other Android smartwatches). It is said to provide basic fitness tracking, such as step count and heart rate monitoring, in addition to other features obtained from Google-owned Fitbit.

After completing the Fitbit acquisition last year, there has been a lot of speculation about how Google will approach smartwatches. It was unclear whether the company would release a Pixel-branded device or move to the Nest route and classify the smartwatch division into the Fitbit brand. Anything is possible, but leaks and rumors suggest that wearables will become a companion device for Google’s smartphones.

If the past leak is accurate, the device has already been confirmed. At the end of last year, Prosser posted on his YouTube channel what he claimed to be an official promotional photo. They show a clock similar to the one introduced in April’s rendering. It features a circular design and a virtually bezel-free watch face with a waterfall around the edges.

Regarding specs, the rumored wearable may be powered by the Samsung Exynos chip and support the Google Assistant, based on a report from 9to5Google claiming to have found the PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH feature tag within the Google app. It might have been expected that Google would turn to Qualcomm, but keep in mind that Google has partnered with Samsung to help fix a tragicly failed smartwatch operating system. It’s no surprise that this partnership also includes the use of other hardware.

I don’t know the price of the watch, but according to a recent Business Insider report backed by The Verge, it’s more expensive than Fitbit and priced to compete with the Apple Watch. Also, like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch (if it has that name) needs to be recharged daily. In any case, most of what we know about the Pixel Watch is based on speculation and rumors, so this Android user is less excited.

