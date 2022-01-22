Hedera open source hash graph code to “capitalize growing demand for public DLT” »Dallas Innovates





The latest milestone in the evolution of Hedera Hashgraphs completes the foundation of Swirlds co-founder Leemon Bairds’ vision for a public ledger platform. Mathematicians and computer scientists sought to enable a “shared world” where people could get together, collaborate, do business, and control their online footprint.

Currently, supported by some of the world’s largest companies and organizations, Hedera plans to open the Hashgraph source code.

This is a move that has the potential to speed up development and dramatically increase the number of contributors.

The company’s governing council, consisting of 25 organizations including IBM, Google, Boeing and Tata Communications, voted to purchase the intellectual property rights of its own Hashgraph consensus algorithm from Swirls Inc, a founding member of the council. did. Baird developed the Hashgraph code on Swirlds and retained his intellectual property rights.

“The foundation of that vision was laid down with the completion of the network code V1, the open sourcing of the Hashgraph algorithm, and the involvement of the council to make important decisions about the future of the network,” Baird said in a statement. increase.

The next challenge, he says, is “to enable a wider community to develop products and services beyond the Layer 1 protocol and others to harness the power of the Layer 1 protocol to create value.” increase.

“Swirlds is the perfect place for us to work on it while fostering an ecosystem where everyone can participate equally,” he said.

Mance Harmon has been appointed CEO of Swirlds

As part of the purchase, Richardson-based Hedera Hashgraphs development and management team and associated personnel will move to Swirlds with CEO Hedera CEO Mance Harmon. Baird, currently Chief Scientist of Hedera Hashgraph, will be the CTO.

Baird will continue to co-chair the Hedera Council’s Technical Operations and Products Committee. Natalie Ferman will lead the legal affairs at Swirlsds and will continue to represent members of the Council’s Legal and Regulatory Commission.

Increasing demand

“I believe it’s time to enable the fastest possible adoption of the Hedera network and take advantage of the growing demand for public DLT,” said DLA Piper, one of the former board members. Partner Scott Thiel said in a statement.

“Hedera is a councilor-led organization and has always aimed to enable the most decentralized governance in the market and therefore the most extensive public network,” said Thiel.

Hedera Governance Updates to Accelerate Development

The Hedera Governing Council and Swirlds have signed a contract to outsource some critical services to Swirlds, allowing the council to focus on core network governance, industry standards, public policy, and financial management.

The Governing Council has promised to open source the hash graph algorithm code under the Apache 2.0 license in 2022 to enable broader community participation, accelerate its development and increase the number of contributors. ..

According to Hedera, technical controls are in place to prevent the network from being split. This means that hash graph patents are no longer required to protect participants in the Hedera ecosystem in a defensive manner.

Hedera Hashgraph Primer

Hedera’s public network is designed to be secure, scalable, faster, cost-effective and energy-efficient than similar solutions.

It’s a distributed ledger technology, but it doesn’t use blockchain.

Hedera is based on a hash graph, a consensus algorithm that tracks time-stamped transactions between network nodes. These transactions are aggregated by their position in the transaction order. This is an important difference from blockchain, which contextizes transactions by the location associated with the blockchain. Another differentiator: Hash graph transactions are sent only for confirmation by the active network node, not all network nodes, improving scalability and saving both time and energy.

The technology includes everything from proprietary cryptocurrencies called HBARs to practical business applications such as NFTs, safer long-distance drone travel, the use of international stablecoin, and enhanced healthcare apps. There are use cases.

Hedera states that its network is the most used enterprise-grade public ledger in a decentralized economy. Its governing council consists of international companies and organizations including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (lectricit de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM and Indian Institute. It is a list. of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlsds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, Zain Group.

Practical meaning

The purchase of intellectual property rights by the Hedera Governing Council takes place as the council expands the crypto economy of the Hedera ecosystem and the HBARtheHedera public network. The council and its members, which have grown from the original 5 members to the current 25 members, are participating in network node operations, network management, and recruitment of new members.

“Achieving V1 of the Hedera Network Code is an important milestone for the Council and the community, providing a robust network for anyone in the world to build and deploy decentralized applications.” Saiprasad Raut, co-chair of the council’s technical operations, said. In the product committee, statement.

Raut, Chief Technology Officer of FIS’s Crypto & Emerging Business for Worldpay, said by making the underlying hash graph algorithm open source, “network development will continue to be co-created, freely shared and transparently published. ,community.”

The continued cooperation of the councilors “provides us with the best structure to promote the exponential growth of the world’s most advanced public ledger infrastructure,” he said.

Hedera Hashgraph Receives Two Awards from Tech Titans

In the local Dallas / Fort Worth, people are certainly paying attention to Hedera’s success. The company won two awards at the Tech Titans Awards Gala in Richardson on Wednesday night. Baird received the Technology Inventors Award and Harmon received the Emerging Company CEO Award.

want to know more?

Hedera will host a webinar on Wednesday, January 26th at 10am to further elaborate on the Shared Worlds vision built on the Hedera network. Join Hedera’s YouTube channel.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

