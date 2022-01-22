Google wants to dismiss advertising practices





Google said state complaints focused on outdated practices that didn’t rule out competition, and that practice was largely abandoned as the company’s ad tech business developed. It countered Texas’s allegations that product changes violated antitrust laws, and emphasized how it improved competition and benefited publishers and advertisers.

The company in New York federal court marks the first legal salvo since a Texas-led proceeding against Google was filed in late 2020. Since then, Texas has filed some amended complaints in a proceeding to be tried in 2023.

Newsletter registration

10 points.

A personally guided tour of the best scoops and stories every day at The Wall Street Journal.

According to Herbert Hovenkamp, ​​a professor of antitrust law at the University of Pennsylvania, Google has filed a convincing proceeding to dismiss some of the allegations, but judges are unlikely to revoke the entire proceeding. Said.

Hovenkamp said on Friday that Google focused on issues where product design changes benefited customers and some of the complaints were too long ago to be subject to antitrust law. He said he did an effective job of showing that.

Other claims may be upheld, including Texas’ claim that Google used its market advantage to impose conditions on its customers, he said. Hovenkamp said that ties under U.S. law require enforcement, and that legal standards may apply in cases such as discounts, but Google has two buyers. If you do not request that things be put together, those counts may be rejected.

If there are many types of alleged agreements and they are complex, the judge may say that he should go to find out about this, Hofenkamp said.

In that move, Google is Meta Platforms Inc. FB-4.23% Facebook deal attacked Texas claim that social networks were unable to collaborate with other advertising auctioneers.

Google has included a copy of the Facebook deal in its dismissal motion.

Despite a long bunch of complaints, the company is moving that each is appealing for Google to share data and design products in ways that help rivals. The Sherman Act does not require such a thing.

Google officials view ad tech as a relatively small part of the enterprise’s overall business in order to adhere to business practices. At the same time, Google said the division is at the heart of the company’s efforts to support the Internet with vibrant advertising funding, which will support the company’s larger search advertising business. In fiscal year 2020, the company reported revenue from its products such as Google Search was $ 104 billion and advertising revenue from third-party publishers was $ 23 billion.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Google’s filing attributed their monopoly to pure success. He added that the company, which once had the motto “Don’t be evil,” requires the world to investigate their terrible monopoly abuse and not see, hear, or speak of evil.

A Texas representative said the state plans to challenge the motion to dismiss. Judge P. Kevin Castel is expected to make a motion as soon as this summer, according to a Google representative.

In June, Facebook successfully dismissed an antitrust proceeding filed by the Federal Trade Commission. Authorities later filed an amended complaint that a federal judge allowed them to continue.

The Texas complaint compared Google’s relationship with its advertising business with an investment bank that also owns the New York Stock Exchange. Google’s counter-argument focused on legal concepts and emphasized that the state did not prove a violation of the Sherman Act, a 1890 law that banned trade restrictions and attempted a monopoly.

Antitrust law states that the action under consideration is the day of the case, as Google has withdrawn its federal claim for damages and is seeking only an injunction to suspend the practices currently outlined in the complaint. He claimed that he could only go back four years from. The proceedings were filed in this case in 2020.

Many Texas complaints relate to business practices that date back more than a decade and can be addressed with an injunction as they have been abandoned or have not yet been implemented in the case of Google’s upcoming privacy sandbox. Google claimed it was gone. ..

The company also uses either ad servers, the tools online publishers use to sell ad space, and the relationship between ad exchanges, which is a momentary auction between ad buyers and sellers. I rejected Texas’ claim that it was equivalent to an illegal tying because I had the option to do it.

Google broadly claimed in a Friday move that it was facing competition at each link in the chain of tools that connect online publishers and advertisers, but did not address the market share claim in Texas complaints. ..

For example, Texas claims that Google’s ad servers dominate 90% of the market for major publisher ad servers, and in fact, citing Google employee emails from 2015, are now publishers. It states that it is the de facto preferred ad server option for 90% of. Google said on Friday that some publishers used Google, others built their own ad servers, and named the other two ad servers that compete with Google Xandr and Sizmek.

Sizmek created an advertising server primarily for advertising agencies rather than publishers, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, and was acquired by Amazon.com Inc. in 2019. AT & TInc. Xandr Microsoft Corp in December. Sold to.

Google has denied Texas’s allegations that its advertising trading strategy is anti-competitive, including Project Bernanke, a program allegedly manipulating auctions so that Google can win more often. The company agreed with one of Texas’ claims that the tool uses what is called insider information to help bids through the tool win the auction, but disagrees that the practice is illegal. Was chanted.

Google said in a Friday filing that the Antimonopoly Act does not require Google to share its competitive advantage with its rivals.

Write to Tripp Mickle at [email protected] and to Keach Hagey at keach.hagey @ wsj.com.

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-seeks-dismissal-of-ad-practices-suit-11642787310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos