Homeless problem “innovation”





Wherever people experience the homeless, others are working to deal with it with innovation.

Recently, I have cataloged some of the more notable homeless service innovations of the last 20 years. Individually, many of these interventions have specific creative sparks. But overall, a disturbing theme emerges.

What we sometimes call innovative is a truly original technological advancement or solution to a complex problem. But what we call innovative can be distracting or even damaging.

It is important to evaluate our approach now as pandemics destroy core services, erode affordable housing and increase homelessness. Homelessness has increased nationwide, but a series of federal programs seem to have dramatically reduced the likelihood that it has surged.

For example, this fall, the White House announced that Philadelphia will receive $ 42 million and 863 emergency housing vouchers with the goal of providing housing to 3,000 people as part of the Housing America initiative. In Philadelphia, this support is certainly welcomed, as the city’s Homeless Service Department reports that about 5,700 people are homeless, of whom about 950 are unprotected. It was also recently reported that the number of homeless high school students in Philadelphia is believed to be four times higher than previously expected.

It is also important to evaluate past innovative interventions as we continue to advance the Housing America initiative and address the homeless crisis that winter temperature freezes can be exacerbated. I have found four themes in decades of homeless intervention. Parasite outbreaks; mobile impermanence and disappearances. Let’s take a closer look at these themes.

Garbage, parasites, pods, subway tunnels

The first theme I discovered with the intervention of the homeless service was garbage or garbage. For example, in 2009, 12-year-old Max Wallac won a trash can-to-treasure race with a home dome, a one-person shelter made of peanuts. In 2012, German designer Philips Stingle created a plastic housing container made to resemble dumplings. In 2017, the New York Post featured a human container disguised as dumplings, designed to accommodate one person on the street. In 2020, a British designer created a plastic sleeping pod from a real trash can. In 2021, an Auckland-based artist designed a so-called trash house built from trash and insulated with trash for those who are experiencing the homeless.

The second theme I noticed is the language and images of the parasite. For example, since 1998, paraSITE shelters (inflatable shelter pods that connect to the building’s external heating vents) have appeared in various cities in the United States. In recent years, proposals for parasitic pods that can be attached to the outside of the building itself have also been submitted. In 2015, the Chicago Architectural Biennale featured a micro-dwelling, a temporary structure intended to accommodate people in abandoned or unfinished skyscrapers. In 2021, Seattle chose to design a similar city pod for installation in an empty warehouse. Collectively, these interventions have come to form all genres of architecture known as parasitic structures, parasitic projects, parasitic structures, or simply parasitic architectures.

The third theme I noticed was portability in the sense of impermanence. For example, in 2006, a Korean designer created Pump and Jump, an inflatable and portable shelter for people experiencing homelessness. In 2009, Italian designers created their own portable shelter for modern urban nomads. This is basically a rolling aluminum wheel with an expandable tent. In 2013, a Utah man designed a portable metal survival pod for people experiencing homelessness. Later that year, similar pods appeared in South Florida and Sacramento. Then, in 2015, a dream pod for people experiencing homelessness appeared in Tucson, Arizona. In 2016, Sacramento entrepreneurs designed a portable sleeping shelter with wheels. That same year, temporary wooden shelter pods began to appear in Dublin, Ireland. In 2018, wooden sleeping pods also appeared in London, England, and the city of Ulm, Germany, designed a solar-powered sleeping pod for winter use.

The last major theme I realized was the concept of moving people underground, or simply out of the way. For example, in 2019, a London designer proposed turning an abandoned subway station into a hostel for homeless people. That same year, the award-winning design at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas, Nevada was a plan to design a living space for homeless people in concrete pipes. Also that year, the city of Oakland, California, considered moving the homeless population to an empty cruise ship. Meanwhile, in 2021, unused shipping containers were described as a haven for people experiencing homelessness in Newark, NJ.

Innovative, but not humane

Each intervention I have described is innovative. Each is certainly creative. I also think that each and every one of us was born out of a true desire to relieve the true suffering of those who are experiencing the homeless. But in a larger context, these interventions distract from core issues and prove to insult those closest to this struggle.

In summary, these interventions perpetuate the myth that people experiencing homelessness are humans of different classes or species, so-called street people or parasites. They mean that people experiencing the homeless come from the street, belong to the street, and are made up of the same thing as the street, even garbage.

These interventions reinforce the idea that while people experiencing homelessness deserve some kind of accommodation to protect them from the elements, they deserve only second-class accommodation. These accommodations are either portable tents, temporary pods, or structures designed for use in abandoned, intermediate, or unfinished spaces. In either case, the needs of those experiencing the homeless are considered social and architectural retrofits.

These interventions also personalize the homeless problem by presenting interventions only at the individual, pod, or building level. They ignore the social, political and economic factors that shape an individual’s circumstances, opportunities, and access to resources. They ignore the social, political and economic factors that shape urban housing supplies, peasant eviction practices, rent management and more. It also ignores the fact that safe, affordable and appropriate housing is an international human right, and human rights are not voluntary.

All that remains is a comprehensive theme that people experiencing the homeless are a permanent solution, not as important as a permanent home. In the best scenario, society can give them a modern twist on tents, boxes, or cocoons. In the worst-case scenario, society can move them underground, offshore, anywhere, as long as they are not visible.

Not home

When you first read about these interventions, it’s easy to rest assured that there are many creative minds working hard to deal with the homeless — and in a sense it’s true. But they are also going in the wrong direction. The reasons are as follows:

A dome made of peanuts is not a home. Residential containers are not homes. Human containers are not homes. The trash can is not a house. A small dwelling is not a home. City pods are not home. Parasite shelters are not home. Parasitic pods are not home. Pump and jump is not home. The tent is not a house. The wooden box is not a house. Survival pods, dream pods, and shelter pods are not home. The subway station is not home. Concrete pipes are not homes. Cruise ships are not homes. Shipping containers are not homes.

None of these things are home. None of these are a form of permanent, affordable and dignified housing. Innovation is important, but it needs to be accurate in order to be effective. A temporary approach may not be a long-term solution, but a necessary step in the event of an acute crisis. Innovation by well-meaning observers from afar runs the risk of competing with the true pursuit of the “rare, fast, non-recurrence” homeless.

In the context of homeless services, innovation needs to bring us closer to fully realized human rights to housing, not tents, pods and temporary housing.

-30-

