Equifax and Georgia Tech Announce Financial Inclusion Research Partnership





Georgia Institute of Technology’s Financial Services Innovation Lab, Equifax Only, Leverages Differentiated Data Assets to Drive New Research on Credit and FinTech Entrepreneurship Access

Atlanta, January 21, 2022 / PRNewswire / -Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and Georgia Institute of Technology (“Georgia Tech”) develop new ways to reach service shortages, bank shortages and credit restructuring Announced a new research partnership designed for consumers. As part of this relationship, GeorgiaTech’s Financial Services Innovation Lab is leveraging anonymized Equifax data assets to drive innovative research designed to increase consumer access to credit, with Equifax data scientists. We provide practical data education to shorten research time. The research partnership is designed to stimulate the growth of Atlanta’s FinTech entrepreneurship.

EFX logo

Professor Sudheer Chava, Alton M. Costly Chair of the Georgia Institute of Technology Sheller College of Business, said: “We are excited to take the next step in strengthening our partnership with Equifax in conducting research to improve people’s economic lives.”

The Georgia Institute of Technology Financial Services Innovation Lab aims to be a hub for financial education, research and industry in the southeastern United States. The lab will serve as a platform to connect faculty and students across Georgia Institute of Technology with the financial services industry and fintech entrepreneurs. The fintech industry is one of Georgia’s fastest growing sectors and Atlanta is a leading global center for financial technology. Equifax and GeorgiaTech aim to promote comprehensive innovation in the fintech industry through a university-sponsored startup accelerator program.

Christopher Yasko, Senior Vice President of Equifax Data Science Lab, said: “By partnering with Georgia Institute of Technology, we can actually work with the next generation of data scientists to create solutions that can have a positive impact on consumers over the next few decades.”

Equifax has been sponsoring the Georgia Institute of Technology’s doctoral dissertation research and capstone projects since 2016. For more information on the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Financial Services Innovation Lab, please visit https://fintech.gatech.edu.

About Equifax Inc. At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe that knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics and technology company, it plays a key role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, businesses, employers and government agencies make important decisions with confidence. A unique blend of differentiated data, analytics and cloud technologies provides insights that drive decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and backed by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or invests in 24 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, please visit Equifax.com.

For more information, see Equifax’s Kate Walker [email protected]

