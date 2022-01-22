Amount of purchased mortgages expected to clear $ 2.1 trillion in ’22 and ’23





According to a report released this week by Freddie Mac, the single-family home market will continue to thrive in 2022, despite expected interest rates to rise.

Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Carter said in a statement that a combination of numerous entry-level homebuyers facing entry-level inventory shortages of homes for sale keeps the home market competitive. I said it should be.

However, Khater pointed out that as interest rates rise, housing demand will ease to some extent and housing prices will slow down.

Specifically, government-sponsored agencies predict that home price growth will fall from 15.9% in 2021 to 6.2% in 2022 and further to 2.5% in 2023. Home sales are projected to reach 6.9 million in 2022. It will increase to 7 million in 2023.

Freddie predicts that the composition of home-buying mortgages, coupled with home valuations, will increase over the next two years, driven by demand.

Home purchase mortgage composition is expected to increase from $ 1.9 trillion in 2021 to $ 2.1 trillion in 2022 and $ 2.2 trillion in 2023.

How Lenders Supercharge Mortgage Business For Today’s Home Buyers

For lenders, the past few months have focused on the origin of the purchase. In light of this, HousingWire talked with Geoff Green, Global Head of Mortgages and Lending at Saleforce, to learn how lenders can better turbocharge their mortgages for today’s homebuyers.

Presenter: Salesforce

Meanwhile, total origination (including refinancing) is expected to decline from $ 4.7 trillion in 2021 to $ 3.3 trillion in 2022 and $ 3.1 trillion in 2023.

Refinancing activity is expected to decline from $ 2.7 trillion in 2021 to $ 1.2 trillion in 2022, Khater said.

In addition, the report states that an average 30-year fixed rate mortgage is expected to reach 3.6% in 2022 and 3.9% in 2023.

Just this week, Freddies PPMS Mortgage Survey found that average 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 3.56%, up from 3.45% last week.

Khater said rising interest rates paralleled the rise in US Treasury yields over a decade, and financial markets are adapting to the expected changes in monetary policy to combat inflation.

The Federal Reserve Board announced in December that it would accelerate the tapering of bond purchases from January. We are reducing our monthly purchase pace by $ 20 billion for Treasury securities and $ 10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.housingwire.com/articles/purchase-mortgage-volume-should-clear-2-1t-in-22-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos