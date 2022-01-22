Biden looks to Intel’s US investment to highlight his Chinese agenda





To celebrate Intel’s $ 20 billion investment in a new semiconductor factory in Ohio, Washington, President Biden rushed to start the deadlocked elements of his economic and national security agenda on Friday. China is also trying to dominate.

Along with two other major legislative priorities dying in Congress, the Buildback Better Act and legislation to protect voting rights have moved Mr Biden to demand another legislation.

However, seven months have passed since the Senate passed the bill. It’s a vast Chinese competition bill that spends nearly $ 1 trillion on domestic chip manufacturing, artificial intelligence research, robotics, quantum computing, and a variety of other technologies. This bill represents the broadest industrial policy legislation in US history.

Mr Biden spoke at the White House, stating that the United States is in fierce economic and technological competition with China. He deliberately chose the word. As it sounds obvious to Americans, Chinese officials in recent months have protested the use of language competition, declaring a reaction to a contest like the Cold War.

Mr Biden continued that he intended to insist that everyone, including China, play with the same rules. I intended to invest in America, American innovation, the American community, and whatever American workers need.

He argued that this initiative was a long-term solution to supply chain turmoil and rising inflation, freeing the US weapons system from relying on foreign parts.

Biden made little mention of China’s competition bill on Friday for economic competitiveness and national security so as not to lose focus on other elements of the agenda. He said that the passage was necessary.

Understanding supply chain crises

Today, he said, despite being a leader in chip design and research, we produce very little 10 percent of computer chips. So far, we don’t have the ability to make cutting-edge chips.

According to some estimates, some factories closed their production lines last year due to a widespread shortage of chips needed to power everything from cars and washing machines to medical devices and power grids. It was completely below the growth of the United States.

The Biden administration has requested new investment from Intel near Columbus, Ohio, but the project is a short-term economic economy as a partial remedy for the supply chain disruption that has spurred global chip shortages and inflation. It rarely solves the problem. The Ohio plant, the first phase in which Intel said it could invest up to $ 100 billion, has no plans to start operations until 2025, and many analysts say chip shortages will decline later this year. I expect to start doing it.

But in addition to providing a positive headline for the troubled White House, Intels’ plans are set aside when lawmakers dispute ambitious bills on infrastructure, social spending, and voting rights. It could help build momentum for a key element of Mr. Bidens’ agenda. Chairman Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the House Committee would soon move into negotiations with the Senate, moving China’s competition law towards voting.

When the bill passed the Senate significantly in June, it was sold partly as an employment plan and partly as a move to avoid endangering the United States to its biggest geopolitical enemies.

China is not yet the leading producer of the world’s most advanced chips, and the United States and its allies are blocking the purchase of lithography equipment needed to manufacture those chips, making semiconductors with the smallest circuits. Does not have the ability to manufacture.

However, Beijing has invested huge amounts of government funding in the development of this sector, expanding its military reach to Taiwan, one of the largest manufacturers of advanced chips. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, China will account for 9% of global chip sales in 2020, slightly below the global market share of Japan and the European Union. This is an increase from just 3.8% of global chip sales five years ago.

At this week’s World Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to propose its own legislation early next month to promote the development of the semiconductor industry and predict shortages. Was announced.

John Neufer, CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said Japan, South Korea, India and other countries are also introducing their own incentives to attract strategically important industries.

The clock is ticking, Neuffer said. None of us work in a vacuum. This is a global industry.

Bidens is pushing for China’s competition bill as business dissatisfaction with China’s economic policies grows. Executives have complained that the administration has not yet made clear whether President Donald J. Trump will raise tariffs on China or how to ask Beijing for further trade concessions.

How the supply chain crisis unfolded Card 1 of 9

The pandemic caused the problem. Very complex and interconnected global supply chains are undergoing radical change. Many of the crises can be attributed to the outbreak of Covid-19. This caused an economic slowdown, mass dismissals, and production outages. What happened next:

Reduction of shipping costs. Manufacturers and shipping companies expected demand to drop sharply as fewer products were manufactured at the start of the pandemic and fewer people paid. However, it turned out to be a mistake due to the surge in demand for some items.

Demand for protective equipment has skyrocketed. At the beginning of 2020, the whole planet suddenly needed a surgical mask and gown. Most of these products are made in China. As the Chinese factory expanded production, cargo ships began to deliver gear around the world.

Second, there is a shortage of shipping containers. Shipping containers were piled up in many parts of the world after they were emptied. As a result, there was a shortage of containers in China, the country most in need of containers, and factories began sending record quantities of goods.

Demand for durable consumer goods has increased. The pandemic has shifted American spending from eating out and attending events to office furniture, electronics and kitchen appliances purchased primarily online. In addition, government stimulus measures have boosted spending.

A tense supply chain. Factory merchandise quickly overwhelmed US ports. The surge in orders further outweighed the availability of shipping containers, and the cost of shipping containers from Shanghai to Los Angeles has skyrocketed tenfold.

The bill, known as the US Innovation Competition Law, has passed the Senate and contains various provisions aimed at stimulating the US economy to enter China, but at the heart of it is chip research. The federal investment to facilitate design and manufacturing is $ 52 billion. United States of America.

Proponents say the chip funding itself has gained widespread bipartisan support and could soon be legislated in the coming months. The question is whether other measures built into the package will diminish that outlook. The Senate bill contains a number of trade-related provisions that some Democrats may oppose, including an investigation into foreign digital trade practices.

The global shortage of chips and the resulting detrimental inflation has led to growing interest in attracting semiconductor manufacturing to the United States. But whether Congress approves billions of dollars in new money, and whether the Biden administration decides how to distribute it, is whether investments like Intel are temporary or trendy. It seems likely to decide.

Companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments, Micron Technology and SK Group have all announced their recent expansion in the United States. Samsung has promised Texas a $ 17 billion facility, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES has promised a second factory in New York.

However, the center of gravity of the world’s industry is still in East Asia. The United States has done a lot of cutting-edge research and design in the chip industry, but decades ago it began outsourcing production from the world’s largest semiconductor producers, primarily to factories in Asia.

This proved to be vulnerable, as pandemic-related shutdowns have led companies around the world to run short of workers and raw materials, leading to shortages and rising prices for a variety of commodities, especially semiconductors. Automakers in particular have been affected, with almost all major automakers forced to cut production last year.

Chip shortages have also become one of the biggest single factors causing inflation and are now a significant complaint among US voters as midterm elections approach. Inflation hit a 40-year high in December as used car prices rose 37%.

To alleviate the chip shortage, the Biden administration convenes meetings with semiconductor executives, establishes a global alert system to identify shortages, and demands vast amounts of information from chip companies about potential bottlenecks. did. The Department of Commerce plans to release some of that information by the end of the month.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement Friday that Intel’s investment was a win for the company, the U.S. manufacturing industry, and U.S. consumers who could expect lower prices by bringing back in-house production of semiconductors to sustain the economy. rice field. ..

However, analysts say the government has little control over the short-term trends in the industry given the long lead times required to build semiconductor facilities.

Neufer said his industry praised the White House’s focus on the sector, including encouraging companies to share more information. But in reality, there isn’t much that the government can do, he said. These are very complex and deep global supply chains, which the market must overcome.

Catie Edmondson contributed to the report.

