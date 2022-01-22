Meta lobbying as Google, Amazon and Big Tech scrutinize





Last year, Google, Amazon, and Meta spent tens of millions of dollars lobbying Congress as technology giants were increasingly scrutinized by antitrust authorities and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

According to Filing, Google’s parent company Alphabet increased spending on lobbyists by 27.5% to $ 9.6 million last year.

Meta Platforms Inc., which operates Facebook and Instagram, has spent a record $ 20.1 million on lobbyists, and e-commerce retailer Amazon has spent about $ 20.3 million.

Both Meta and Amazon have increased lobbying spending by 7% compared to 2020.

Meanwhile, Apple spent less money lobbying Washington last year. Lobbying spending by iPhone makers from 2021 has risen from $ 6.7 million to $ 6.5 million.

All four companies have been criticized for using anti-competitive practices to strengthen their dominance.

Microsoft recently announced that it would acquire video game maker Activision-Blizzard, spending $ 10.2 million on lobbying in 2021. This is about the same amount as the previous year.

Antitrust ghosts targeting tech companies vote against alphabet boss Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee against American innovation and online law of choice. I personally encouraged him to throw it.

Cook and Pichai argued that the bill would undermine American tech companies and favor foreign competitors like China.

Their efforts were unsuccessful as the Commission resolved to advance legislation targeting the largest companies based on market valuations and user bases.

Google called on a federal judge in New York on Friday to destroy most of the inaccurate and inflammatory rust prevention proceedings filed by Texas and 14 other states over tech giants’ online advertising practices. ..

The Texas proceedings, first filed in December 2020 and subsequently updated twice, Google illegally attacked competitors from the online advertising market and made a closed-door transaction with Mark Zuckerberg in an online advertising auction on Metas Facebook. He claims to have set foot in his favor.

Earlier this month, the judge allowed the Federal Trade Commission to file an antitrust proceeding against Meta, which has been accused of monopolizing social media.

