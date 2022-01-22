Tech sees progress in promoting women to executive positions, but still lags behind other sectors.





The review ranks the technology sector at the bottom of the list for female C-suite executives.

Securities regulators have released the 7th Annual Review of Women in Board and Executive Officer positions. According to this review, women in executive offices and technology executives are not yet on par with contemporary women in other industries such as retail and utilities.

This review shows that tech companies have the second lowest number of females at 74% compared to other industries. In contrast, manufacturing boasts 95 percent.

According to the survey, 44% of respondents say that tech companies don’t want to hire women.

The situation in the executive suite is no better than this. Technology is the last to end, with the C Suite accounting for 55%.

Fortunately, these numbers have improved over the seven years that the review is underway. In the first year of the review, only 39% of technology board members were female. Similarly, in the first year, 45% of women were in executive positions.

This review is for executives from participating jurisdictions in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Cubec, and Saskatchewan.

The highest percentage of companies with one or more women on the board of directors are involved in manufacturing, retail and utilities. The lowest are technology, biotechnology, and mining.

Similarly, the number of female executives is the highest in the retail, biotechnology, real estate, and utility industries. The lowest percentages were found in the technology, mining, oil and gas sectors.

The data was edited from a public document submitted to SEDAR and includes the names, industries, and year-ends of 599 non-venture publishers included in the review sample.

The review is not surprising, as many studies report a lack of representation from both female and racialized females in Canadian companies.

The 2021 data show that diverse groups of board members are still rare. There has been little progress for executive-level women, and the number of visible minorities and persons with disabilities is terrible.

SAP Canada released the data in 2021. This shows that nearly half of women in Canada’s technology sector report career growth and target stunting during the COVID-19 pandemic. This report is based on an online survey of 592 Canadian women identified as experts in the technology and non-technology fields.

SAP Canada found that the number of women reporting career growth barriers was higher in the technology sector than in other sectors. Forty-eight women in the tech industry reported this, compared to only 31% in other industries.

Jodi Kovitz, founder of #MoveTheDial, said in 2019 that women continue to be highly undervalued in the technology-centric workforce, especially in leadership positions.

These latest findings are in close agreement with the inequality that exists in colored women throughout Canada’s technology sector.

According to a study by #MoveTheDial and Feminuitys at the time, women’s participation in Canada’s technology sector has been stagnant for the past decade, and half of the women surveyed said technology companies didn’t want to hire women. ..

By 2021, there were no major changes. The Prosperity Project and KPMG Canada have published a report showing that 89% of the surveyed women did not reach leadership levels and 91% did not have indigenous women.

According to the report, racist women accounted for 6.4% of women’s board seats, 7.4% of women’s executive officer roles, and 11.5% of the women’s pipeline to executive officer-level roles. It occupied.

Of the 270 technology companies surveyed, only 7 were owned by indigenous peoples and 6 were owned by people with disabilities, according to a 2020 report.

Still, the data show that having a diverse team leads to better returns overall.

That information is not overlooked by things like venture funds and organizations that focus on many women in Canada. Two of them include Stand Up Ventures and Diversio. The former secured an initial capital of just over $ 30 million for the second fund in 2021 after an early successful investment in a female-led start-up.

A company’s paper arguing that focusing on female-led ventures is a competitive advantage could have a positive impact on both corporate profits and the economy as a whole, with investment and diversity in women. It has been proven in recent years by studies showing that it is.

As part of that, Diversio has a platform to measure, track and deliver solutions to improve diversity and inclusiveness. The startup is on a mission to help businesses remove barriers to diversity and inclusiveness. Recently, we have secured C $ 8.13 million to further develop a platform for that goal.

Unsplash the image source. Photo by Christina @wocintechchat.

