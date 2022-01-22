



Posted by: Heng-Tze Cheng, Senior Staff Software Engineer, Roman Thoppilan, Senior Software Engineer, Google Research, Brain Team

The language model is more functional than ever, helping you with tasks such as translating one language into another, summarizing long documents into simple highlights, answering informed questions, and more. increase. Of these, open domain dialogs, where the model needs to be able to talk about any topic, are probably one of the most difficult, with a variety of potential applications and unresolved challenges. In addition to generating responses that humans consider to be wise, interesting, and context-specific, the dialog model adheres to responsible AI practices and states facts that are not supported by external sources of information. Should be avoided.

Today, we are pleased to share the recent developments in the “LaMDA: Dialog Application Language Model” project. This post outlines how we are making progress towards a secure, grounded, high quality dialog application. LaMDA is built by using model parameters up to 137B to fine-tune a family of dialog-specific Transformer-based neural language models and teach them to leverage external knowledge sources.

Goals and Metrics Defining goals and metrics is important for guiding the training dialog model. LaMDA has three main goals: quality, safety and ground contact, each of which is measured using carefully designed metrics.

Quality: Breaks down quality into three dimensions: sensitivity, specificity, and interesting (SSI). These are evaluated by human evaluators. Sensitivity refers to whether the model produces a meaningful response in the context of the dialog (for example, there are no common sense mistakes, ridiculous responses, or inconsistencies with previous responses). Specificity is measured by determining whether a system response is specific to the preceding dialog context and is not a general response applicable to most contexts (for example, “ok” or “don’t know”). Finally, Interestingness measures whether the model produces an insightful, unexpected, or witty response. Therefore, you are more likely to create a better dialog.

Safety: We also address key questions related to responsible AI development and deployment. The safety metric consists of a set of safety goals that capture the behavior that the model needs to display in the dialog. These objectives are to limit the output of the model to avoid unintended consequences that create a risk of harm to the user and to avoid intensifying unjustified bias. For example, these goals train models to avoid producing output with violent or brutal content, promote defamatory or hateful stereotypes against groups of people, or include blasphemous expressions. increase. Our research towards the development of practical safety indicators is a very early task and there is still significant progress we can make in this area.

Rationale: Current generation language models often generate statements that seem plausible, but in reality they are inconsistent with the facts established by known external sources. This motivates LaMDA grounding research. Evidence is defined as the percentage of all responses, including claims about the outside world, and the percentage of responses with claims about the outside world that can be supported by a trusted external source. The amount of information, which is a relevant indicator, is defined as the percentage of all responses, including information about the outside world that may be supported by known sources. Therefore, a casual response that does not contain any real-world information (such as “it’s a great idea”) affects the information provision, but not the rationale. Grounding the LaMDA-generated response to a known source does not in itself guarantee the accuracy of the facts, but the user or external system can determine the validity of the response based on the reliability of the source.

LaMDA Pre-Training Defines objectives and indicators to describe LaMDA’s two-step training (pre-training and fine-tuning). Before training, we first created a dataset of 1.56T words. This is about 40 times the words used to train the previous dialog model and was created from public dialog data and other public web documents. After tokenizing the dataset to 2.81TSentencePiece tokens, use GSPMD to pretrain the model and specify the previous token to predict all the next tokens in the statement. The pre-trained LaMDA model is also widely used in Google-wide natural language processing studies such as program synthesis, zero-shot learning, style transfer, and BIG bench workshops.

LaMDA Tweaks The tweak phase involves training LaMDA to combine a generation task that produces a natural language response to a particular context with a classification task to determine if the response is safe and of high quality. A task model that can execute both a single multi. The LaMDA generator is trained to predict the next token in the dialog dataset, which is restricted to the dialog before and after the two authors, while the LaMDA classifier uses annotated data to context. Trained to predict the safety and quality (SSI) assessment of responses within. During the dialog, the LaMDA generator first generates some candidate responses, given the current multi-turn dialog context, and the LaMDA classifier predicts the SSI and safety scores for all response candidates. Candidates with a low safety score will be excluded first. The remaining candidates are re-ranked by SSI score and the top results are selected as answers. In addition, the LaMDA classifier is used to filter the training data used for the generated task to increase the density of high quality response candidates.

LaMDA generates and scores response suggestions. LaMDA processes arbitrary user input in a wise, concrete and interesting way. All that was hard-coded to set the purpose of the dialog was the first statement from LaMDA, “Hello, I’m friendly …”.

Fact Basis People can use tools to confirm facts and refer to an established knowledge base, but many language models derive knowledge based solely on the parameters of the internal model. Collect a dataset of dialogs between a person and LaMDA to improve the rationale for LaMDA’s original response. These datasets are annotated with information retrieval queries and, if applicable, search results. Next, you’ll learn how to fine-tune the LaMDA generator and classifier on this dataset to call an external information retrieval system while interacting with the user to improve the rationale for the response. This is a very early task, but with promising results.

Zero Shot Domain Adaptation: An example of LaMDA disguised as Everest by simply setting the first message to “Hello, Everest.” What do you want to know about me? Everest LaMDA has been shown to provide an educational and virtually correct response.

Assessment Multiple, by collecting pre-trained models, fine-tuned models, and human responses from evaluators (ie, human-generated responses) to quantify progress against key indicators. Responds to the dialogs of the two authors of the time. A set of human evaluators is a set of questions to evaluate these responses to quality, safety, and ground contact metrics.

LaMDA significantly outperforms pre-trained models in all dimensions and all model sizes. Quality metrics (sensitivity, specificity, and interesting ones in the first column below) generally improve with the number of model parameters, with or without fine-tuning. Safety does not seem to benefit from model scaling alone, but it can be improved by fine-tuning. As the size of the model increases, it probably increases the ability to memorize uncommon knowledge, which improves grounding, but fine-tuning allows the model to access external knowledge sources and be one of the loads of memorizing knowledge. You can effectively shift the department to an external knowledge source. With fine-tuning, the model’s performance remains below human level in terms of safety and ground contact, but it can narrow the quality gap with human level.

Compare pre-trained models (PTs), fine-tuned models (LaMDA), and human evaluator-generated dialogs (Human) across sensitivity, specificity, fun, safety, rationale, and usefulness. .. The test sets used to measure safety and ground contact are designed to be particularly difficult.

Future Research and Challenges The sensitivity, specificity, and interesting levels of LaMDA open new avenues for understanding the benefits and risks of open-ended dialog agents. It also provides promising evidence that key challenges in neural language models, such as the use of safety metrics and improved grounding, can be improved in larger models and fine-tuned with better labeled data. .. However, this is a very early task and has serious limitations. In line with AI principles, exploring new ways to improve safety indicators and LaMDA grounds will continue to be our main focus area.

Acknowledgments Brace Aguera Arkas, Javier Alberka, Sushan Amarasiri Waldena, Lola Arroyo, Martin Baumuru, Leslie Baker, Rachel Bernstein, Taylor Boss, Martin Bosma, Jonas Braganolo, etc. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the paper. Alena Butryna, Bill Byrne, Chung-Ching Chang, Zhifeng Chen, Dehao Chen, Heng-Tze Cheng, Ed Chi, Aaron Cohen, Eli Collins, Marian Croak, Claire Cui, Andrew Dai, Dipanjan Das, Daniel De Freitas, Jeff Dean, Rajat Dewan, Mark Diaz, Tulsee Doshi, Yu Du, Toju Duke, Doug Eck, Joe Fenton, Noah Fiedel, Christian Frueh, Harish Ganapathy, Saravanan Ganesh, Amin Ghafouri, Zoubin Ghahramani, Kourosh Gharachorloo, Jamie Hall, Erin Sissie Hsiao, Yanping Huang, Ben Hutchinson, Daphne Ippolito, Alicia Jin, Thomas Jurdi, Ashwin Kakarla, Nand Kishore, Maxim Krikun, Karthik Krishnamoorthi, Igor Krivokon, Apoorv Kulshreshtha, Ray Kurzweil, K. Le, Max Lee, Katherine Lee, Hongra Le e, Josh Lee, Dmitry Lepikhin, YaGuang Li, Yifeng Lu, David Luan, Daphne Luong, Laichee Man, Jianchang (JC) Mao, Yossi Matias, Kathleen Meier-Hellstern, Marcelo Menegali, Muqthar Mohammad, Muqthar Mohammad, Alejandra Molina, Erica Moreira, Meredith Ringer Morris, Maysam Musalem, Ziaki Mu, Tyler Murren, Tyler Murren, Eric Ni, Kristen Olson, Alexander Passos, Fernando Pereira, Slav Petrov, Marcelo Pickett, Robert Pieraccini, Christian Plagemann, Sahitia Potorli, Vinodokumar Pratt, James Kin, Ravi Rajakumar, Adam Roberts, Will Rusch, Renelito Delos Santos, Noam Shazeer, RJ Skerry-Ryan , Grigori Somin, Johnny Soraker, Pranesh Srinivasan, Amarnag Subramanya, Mustafa Suleyman, Roman Thoppilan, Song Wang, Sheng Wang, Chris Wassman Xu, Yuanzhong Xu, Ni Yan, Ben Zevenbergen, Vincent Zhao, Huaixiu, Steven Zhao Zhou, Yanqi Zhou, etc.

