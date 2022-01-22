Apple’s Tim Cook and Google’s Sundar Pichai work with Capitol Hill to block Big Tech bill





Senator Kentucky has announced that he will be leaving YouTube after being censored by Big Tech.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet Chief Sundar Pichai are calling and meeting with the Senator personally to thwart the law claimed as a way to curb Big Tech.

Now they seem to need more lobbying.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is posing on his new MacBook Pro for Apple’s Unleashed 2021 event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, with a photo released on October 18, 2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% AAPLAPPLE INC. 162.41-2.10-1.28%

According to one source, FOX Business Cook and Pichai are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and elbows to convince lawmakers to implement American innovation and online law of choice, as Punchbowl News first reported. I rubbed it.

On Thursday, the panel passed the bill with a 16-6 bipartisan vote and was in the process of sending it to the full upper room.

AIRTAG Stalker: A new Apple device involved in suspicious pursuits across the country

The law is co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Charles Ernest Grassley and applies only to technology giants Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet-owned Google and Meta (formerly Facebook). We have stipulated the Anti-Monopoly Act. ) And Microsoft.

The law prohibits a handful of major tech companies from supporting their services on their own platforms, but companies refuse to do so. Big business competitors are already in favor of the bill.

Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker security last change change% GOOGALPHABET INC. 2,601.84-68.29-2.56%

Opponents of the bill argue that it will put consumer data at even greater risk.

A similar bill passed the Democratic House Judiciary Committee last year, but has not been passed so far.

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL uses Google to bring deceptive trading practices on pixel phones to court

As Democrats and Republicans continue to fight Big Tech as well, tech giants have strengthened their government operations teams in anticipation of such a fight-for a variety of reasons.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a rebranding as Facebook’s meta at a livestreamed virtual augmented reality conference. This screen is an excerpt from a video released on October 28, 2021. Distribution via Facebook / REUTERS (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

Click here to get your FOX business on the go

The right has long been angry with social media giants who suppress conservative voices and ban Democrats from unpleasant coverage, while the left has stepped up campaigns against “wrong information” on companies and banned competitors. He accuses him of unfairly obstructing him.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle demanded that some of the key players be disbanded.

FOX Business’s Hillary Vaughn and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/apple-tim-cook-google-sundar-pichai-working-capitol-hill-big-tech-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos