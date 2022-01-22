End of line for Google Clouds G Suite Legacy Free Edition





Google Cloud has unplugged the GSuite Legacy Free Edition, which dates back to 2006, after new users couldn’t register in December 2012.

According to cloud providers, the free service will be unavailable from July 1st, and current users will need to upgrade to a new paid subscription to Google Workspace by May 1st to maintain their accounts and services.

Formerly Google Apps, GSuite was renamed in October 2020 as Google Workspace with an extended set of cloud-based collaboration and productivity tools. Google Workspace includes Gmail and Google Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites. ..

The legacy free version of G Suite has reduced the set of business features.

“After the upgrade, you’ll be able to use your new subscription for free until at least July 1, 2022,” Google Cloud said in a post on the site. “If you choose to wait, Google will automatically start upgrading your subscription on May 1, 2022. We will upgrade your organization to a new Google Workspace subscription based on the features you are currently using. “

Users who have been automatically upgraded must enter their billing information prior to July 1st to complete the upgrade and not suspend their subscription.

“After 60 days of outage, you won’t be able to access core Google Workspace services such as Gmail, Calendar, and Meet,” says Google Cloud. “You can continue to retain access to additional Google services such as YouTube and Google Photos.”

According to a Google Cloud post, customers using the educational or non-commercial version of G Suite for free can continue to use the service without changing it.

Allen Falcon, CEO of Cumulus Global, a Google Cloud partner based in Westborough, Massachusetts, said the move to discontinue the legacy free version of GSuite has been going on for a long time.

The free version has been available to businesses, organizations, and schools since 2006, based on a previous release of Google Apps. Google Apps was rebranded as G Suite in 2016, but Google stopped offering the free version to new customers in December 2012.

“Most users of these legacy services were self-service or previously moved to paid versions to get new features, so we don’t see a significant impact on our existing customer partners,” Falcon said. I am saying. “Partners working with very small businesses can be on the rise as they seek help with their transition.”

Google Cloud does not disclose the number of customers who are still using the free legacy edition of GSuite.

“Google Workspace is an integrated experience that enables teams of all sizes to connect, create, and collaborate,” said a Google Cloud spokeswoman. “The traditional free version of GSuite was discontinued in 2012 and did not include the business benefits of paid subscriptions such as 24/7 support, 99.9% uptime, and more storage. In 2014, we introduced Google Workspace and tailored our services to offer more options to meet our customers’ needs. Since then, we’ve helped our customers move to new editions that are more valuable than ever. I did. “

Alphabet, the parent company of Google Cloud, reported on Google Workspace’s “strong” revenue growth in its third quarter financial results last October. Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google, said: Analyst at the time. Alphabet does not split Google Workspace revenue.

According to Google Cloud, the demand for coronavirus pandemics and remote work and learning is increasing, and Google Workspace currently has more than 3 billion monthly active users across consumers, businesses and educational institutions. This is an increase from 2.6 billion in October 2020 and more than 2 billion in March 2020, when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Google Cloud does not disclose the current number of paid business customers, which exceeded 6 million in October 2020.

According to Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager of Google Workspace, the rebranding and added features of GSuite to Google Workspace reflect “the end of the’office’we know” and set up Google Cloud. Was aimed at. To make our customers more competitive with Cisco’s Webex solutions, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

