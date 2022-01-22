Google may face class action proceedings over shutting down free GSuite legacy accounts





People behind the Pixel and Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift class proceedings are investigating

Google recently announced that it will discontinue the free Legacy G Suite account program. This allows users who break in before 2012 to use the free Google app service associated with their custom domain instead of Gmail. Many people used this free service for their personal accounts, but when Google announced the shutdown, all customers (and the purchases associated with those accounts) were in a hurry: for paid subscriptions. You need to urge cash to keep your content associated with a fully functional account, or use a broken and suspended account when navigating to a standard Gmail address, as before I’ll accept it. That seems pretty false to us, and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith’s lawyer agrees that he has begun investigating the possibility of a class action.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because we covered the company before. They are the company that sued Google for Nexus 6P premature shutdown and bootloop issues, Nexus 5X bootloops, 2016 Pixel microphone issues, and other Pixel 3 news. You may also know them from Nintendo’s Joy-Con Drift Class Actions — a well-known company in these Big Tech class actions. And now they’re looking to shut down Google’s legacy G Suite.

No proceedings have been filed yet. The lawyers involved are only collecting information about the possibility of future proceedings if all the facts are correct (and Google had time to rethink that behavior).

When we covered the original news of legacy GSuite shutdowns, it seemed unreasonable for customers using those legacy accounts to be unable to transfer purchases, exempt subscription discounts, etc. to the new account. When asked if purchases could be transferred between accounts, Google representatives confirmed that it wasn’t possible.

“No, you cannot transfer these subscriptions and purchases to your free Google Account. If you do not wish to upgrade, you will not be disqualified from logging in. You will also have access to other Google services such as YouTube. You will not be unable to do so. Paid content, including photos, Google Play, or purchases on YouTube or the Play Store. You can continue to log in to Google services and third-party sites using your Google credentials. You will not upgrade If so, your Google Workspace subscription for Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Meet, etc. will be suspended. In this state, users will not be able to send or receive emails, including authenticating password resets by email. Paused If you don’t have access to Gmail We recommend that you use a different email to send and receive email messages, such as changing your login or authenticating your new password. “

This means that years of purchases related to Google Play (hundreds to thousands of dollars of assets, such as purchases of movies and music for a particular customer across thousands of affected customers) will be turned into a broken account due to migration. May be related. Google explicitly confirmed that was the case, but the customer could choose to continue using the broken suspended account with a valid account.

In essence, everyone who migrated to one of these accounts while being offered (at least 2006-2012, as far as I know) wants to tie their existing purchases to a fully functional account. You have to pay extra money to. I think it’s pretty ridiculous. Chimicles et al. Attorney Benjamin F Johns, a partner of the company, agrees:

“This seems to be a classic bait-and-switch strategy. Seduce people and businesses to sign up for free services and choose whether to pay a few years after customers become accustomed to using G Suite accounts. Force them to lose access to that service or essentially it. Imagine Facebook suddenly starting to charge users. “

Again, no proceedings have been filed, and Google will either allow customers to move their purchases and subscriptions to another fully functional account, or customers will use their old G Suite account for free. By being able to do this, you can avoid these problems. The latter is unlikely.

Many readers used a free legacy GSuite account associated with their custom domain for their personal account. Anyone affected can contact the attorney involved in the case if they wish to participate in future class proceedings that may develop from the case.

Google is working on fixing a camera app that randomly changes the URL of the QR code on Android 12.

Adding a random period to a URL using arbitrary rules may not be a great idea, Google

