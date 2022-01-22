Bratton Riley has a long way to go to launch GovTech Company





Innovation comes from all sources.

For Bratton Riley, his ongoing work as founder and CEO of a young South Carolina government technology company with an increasing number of companies dedicated to improving this digital and mobile involvement of citizens. It was his dad and Hurricane Hugo who helped set the stage. Year.

Riley, 48, is the son of Joe Riley, a former Mayor of Charleston, who took office from 1975 to 2016. Over his ten terms, his son Bratton grew up in the city hall, and his passion led to my company.

Citibot, a company with a six-year history, provides chat technology that local governments can provide to callers of 311 services, while providing examples of positive civic experiences that could lead to innovation decades later. To do.

Citibot has six employees, competing not only in the increasingly hot government technology sector, where mergers, acquisitions and investments are rapidly progressing, but also in the niches that are becoming more popular during pandemics. increase.

Rapid Ratings Such technologies help residents access the appropriate officials and websites for a variety of issues, such as garbage picking requests, and connect 311 calls to real officials. According to Riley, value proposition is a quick service.

Residents get satisfaction at the moment, he told government technology. We all like it.

The software company as a service has about 30 active customers, and in Oakland, California, onboarding is taking place among new clients.

In Louisiana, the Orleans Parish Communication District uses a version of the Citibot tool branded as JAZZ to Riley. Branding should reflect the local culture to encourage its use. The agency in New Orleans introduced chat technology during a pandemic. This increased the volume of non-urgent calls by 350% and gained local recognition in areas familiar with not only COVID-19 but also serious hurricanes including Ida in 2021.

Hurricane Response Certainly, it was the 1989 hurricane that helped solidify the idea of ​​entering Riley’s government technology. Hugo was one of the most devastating storms that struck the United States, and Riley’s father was in the midst of an emergency response, urging residents to evacuate and assisting in subsequent recovery efforts.

I saw him take every opportunity with the media to tell the inhabitants to evacuate their homes. As a result, storm deaths have dropped significantly, especially in the pre-Internet world. I have seen how important it is to ensure that local governments connect with poor communities during these difficult times.

As Riley said, and his dad’s long tenure, he seemed to support the mayor during that tense time, winning the trust of the inhabitants and finding a way to connect with them.

Riley said this trust and fair connectivity inspired Citibot. Our question was whether we could use accessible and impartial communication channels and AI chat technology to increase trust building between governments and residents.

Intensifying competition Riley would say that the technology he sells is still less common among local governments, but recent developments have been at least that Citybot isn’t alone in that niche, and Riley is a citizen engagement. It shows that we are facing fierce competition in this particular area of ​​software.

One of the recent examples is from Boston.

So authorities have launched an SMS chatbot that connects residents in need of food to services and resources. This technology is the work of the Mayor of Food Access and the Mayor of New Urban Mechanics, a civil research and design team.

Studies strongly suggest that as technology matures and more state and local governments succeed in communicating with residents via chatbots, the field will become more competitive. Riley and others in this area are facing a tough job as they strive to register more clients and stand out from the pack.

Mayor’s Shadow Still, Riley points out the benefits his company has in chat spaces. This is, at least in part, due to his upbringing and experience in the local government.

In fact, it’s part of the Citybot pitch.

From a market perspective, Riley says our success comes from understanding the government and the wonderful civil servants who work together at both levels of government communication and control. On the management side, integrating into the CRM and technology ecosystem will help governments save time and money. We are an enterprise chat system, not a one-time chat system that is an add-on to other systems.

But for all these city hall experiences, Riley has spent time proof of the government’s technical space that some advantages may have drawbacks if not handled in a proper manner.

Prior to starting Citybot, he spent 13 years in the international shipping and port terminal industry. Riley said his father’s work may have inspired him, but he is not always in the shadow of the former mayor.

According to Riley, I deliberately took part in his career because he respected him and didn’t want to personally try and benefit from the great names he made for himself. I spent time avoiding the world. Now that I can help cities and governments across the country take care of the inhabitants, I am very honored to receive the baton from him.

